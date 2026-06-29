Sustainable Tourism Academy reaches a user milestone

SINGAPORE, 30 June 2026: Digital travel platform Agoda and the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) celebrate the first anniversary of the Sustainable Tourism Academy, a joint effort to drive more sustainable practices across Asia.

Marking its first full year since inception, the academy continues to support hospitality professionals across the region in building practical knowledge on sustainable tourism, based on the GSTC Hotel Standard.

Photo credit: GSTC.

Since its launch, the academy has surpassed 3,000 registered users. Together with the in-person training programs GSTC and Agoda have been delivering since 2022, the partnership has collectively reached over 3,500 industry professionals.

GSTC CEO Randy Durband said: “Education and training are one of the most powerful ways to inspire meaningful change in tourism. One year after its launch, the Sustainable Tourism Academy reminds us that when knowledge is made accessible, more people are empowered to take practical steps toward sustainability. We are proud to celebrate this milestone with Agoda and all learners who are part of this journey.”

The majority of registered users are based across Asian markets, with India, Thailand, and Malaysia representing the largest user bases. Other key markets include Indonesia, Cambodia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and Nepal. Academy users represent a diverse cross-section of the region’s hospitality sector, from professionals at leading global hotel groups such as Accor Group, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, and ONYX Hospitality Group to independent operators and hospitality students from institutions such as the Asian Institute of Hospitality Management.

Agoda, Senior Vice President of Supply Andrew Smith, said: “At Agoda, we aim to be a trusted partner our hotel partners turn to as they navigate their sustainability journeys. By making high-calibre, localised resources like the Sustainable Tourism Academy freely accessible, we are proud to equip our partners and the wider industry with the practical tools and knowledge aligned with international standards.”

Marking its anniversary, the Sustainable Tourism Academy was also recognised by ASEAN as a key regional resource for capacity building. Moving forward, Agoda and GSTC will collaborate with ASEAN Member States to expand the academy’s reach and drive more sustainable practices across the region.

Congratulating both organisations on the milestone, Philippine Tourism Undersecretary Verna C. Buensuceso, Chair of the ASEAN National Tourism Organisations (NTOs), emphasised the alignment between the academy’s mission and the region’s long-term economic and environmental goals.

“The ASEAN National Tourism Organisations (NTOs) welcome the continued growth of the Sustainable Tourism Academy and its contribution to strengthening sustainability knowledge and capacity among tourism stakeholders across the region. We commend Agoda and GSTC for this achievement and look forward to continued collaboration in promoting sustainable tourism practices across the region.”

The academy now supports seven languages: English, Vietnamese, Malay, Thai, and Indonesian, as well as the recent additions of Japanese and Korean. The academy’s most popular courses include GSTC Standards & Performance Indicators, GSTC Certification, and Developing a Sustainable Policy and Strategy, highlighting the sector’s interest in both foundational sustainability knowledge and practical implementation.

(Source: GSTC/Agoda)