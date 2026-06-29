AirAsia MOVE boost airline partners

KUALA LUMPUR, 30 June 2026: AirAsia MOVE expanded its global connectivity in the second quarter of 2026 with the addition of four direct airline partners, namely Oman Air, Uzbekistan Airways, FitsAir and Hainan Airlines – strengthening travel options across the Middle East, Central Asia, South Asia and China, while offering travellers greater choice and seamless access to emerging destinations.

The additions signal growing airline confidence in MOVE as a preferred distribution channel to reach the region’s fast-growing traveller base, as the platform continues to deepen its flight inventory across full-service and low-cost carriers.

AirAsia MOVE CEO Nadia Omer said: “Travel across ASEAN is evolving rapidly, with travellers demanding greater choice and seamless control all on one platform. As a flights-first OTA, expanding our network offering is core to our mission. Securing the trust of major carriers like Oman Air, Uzbekistan Airways, FitsAir, and Hainan Airlines, particularly amidst ongoing macroeconomic headwinds and volatility, is a powerful testament to the commercial strength of the MOVE ecosystem and the regional reach we deliver to our partners.

Each new partnership unlocks meaningful new corridors for MOVE users. Oman Air adds premium connectivity to the Sultanate and its broader global network. Uzbekistan Airways opens Central Asian routes via Tashkent, tapping surging traveller interest in Silk Road destinations. FitsAir strengthens affordable connectivity between Kuala Lumpur and Colombo, with onward reach to Lahore, Dubai, Dhaka and Chennai. Hainan Airlines, one of China’s largest full-service carriers, expands domestic access from hubs in Haikou, Beijing, Chongqing, Shenzhen and Xi’an, alongside international routes across Asia, Europe and North America.

With these latest additions, MOVE continues to scale its airline partnerships as part of its broader strategy to offer unrivalled flight choices across Asia and beyond.

Oman Air, Uzbekistan Airways, FitsAir, and Hainan Airlines join 75 other carriers that have partnered directly with MOVE. Complementing these direct partnerships, MOVE also has a selection of about 700 other airlines through its authorised suppliers for travellers to choose from. Beyond flights, the platform offers access to over a million hotels, airport transfers, attractions, online duty-free shopping, travel insurance and more.

(Source: AirAsiaMove)