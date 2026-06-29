Malaysia Healthcare hosts Phnom Penh Expo

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, 30 June 2026: Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) launched the first-ever Malaysia Healthcare Expo (MHX) Phnom Penh last Friday, marking the first MHX to be held in Cambodia and the organisation’s first consumer-focused healthcare expo outside Indonesia.

Cambodia rapidly emerges as an increasingly important growth market for Malaysian healthcare. Healthcare traveller volume from Cambodia surpassed 12,000 in 2025, while healthcare travel revenue reached MYR30.3 million, underscoring the rising trust that Cambodian patients place in Malaysia’s healthcare ecosystem.

Photo credit: Malaysia Healthcare. Phnom Penh Expo 26 to 28 June.

Held from 26 to 28 June 2026 at Aeon Mall Sen Sok City, the three-day expo represents a significant milestone in Malaysia Healthcare’s efforts to deepen engagement with Cambodian healthcare tourists and strengthen Malaysia’s position as a preferred healthcare destination in the region.

Organised under the Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism 2026 (MYMT 2026) campaign themed Healing Meets Hospitality, the event reflects Malaysia Healthcare’s commitment to bringing Malaysia’s excellent healthcare facilities closer to international patients through direct engagement, meaningful conversations and greater accessibility to quality care.

Speaking at the launch, MHTC’s Chief Executive Officer Suriaghandi Suppiah said the inaugural expo reflected Malaysia Healthcare’s growing commitment to the Cambodian market.

“As MHX Phnom Penh brings hospitals and specialists directly to Cambodian families, we hope to provide trusted, quality care that is easier to access and understand. This is what the Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism 2026 is about: meeting patients where they are and building lasting relationships across the region,” he said.

MHX Phnom Penh featured leading Malaysian healthcare providers, including MHTC’s Flagship Medical Tourism Hospitals, namely Institut Jantung Negara (IJN) and Subang Jaya Medical Centre. Other participating institutions included Alpha IVF & Women’s Specialists Centre; KPJ Ampang Puteri Specialist Hospital; KPJ Damansara Specialist Hospital; KPJ Damansara Specialist Hospital 2; MSU Medical Centre; Sunway Medical Centre Penang; Sunway Medical Centre, Sunway City; and Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara. The expo also featured Asia OneHealthcare, represented by Beacon Hospital and Subang Jaya Medical Centre, as well as IHH Healthcare Malaysia, represented by Gleneagles Kuala Lumpur, Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur and Prince Court Medical Centre.

About Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council

Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC), established in 2009 under the purview of the Ministry of Health (MOH) Malaysia, is entrusted with developing and nurturing the “Malaysia Healthcare” brand. With 82 member hospitals nationwide, MHTC continues to elevate the healthcare travel ecosystem through strong branding, seamless patient experiences, and strategic market initiatives. In line with these efforts, MHTC is spearheading the Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism (MYMT) 2026, the nation’s first dedicated year to celebrate and advance healthcare travel.

More information can be found at https://www.mhtc.org.my/.

(Source: Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC)