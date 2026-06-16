Sri Lankan signals Saudia partnership

NEW DELHI, 17 June 2026: SriLankan Airlines has announced a partnership with Saudia (SV) and Flynas (XY), further strengthening air travel links between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka.

The collaboration significantly expands SriLankan Airlines’ network reach, enabling travellers to access a wider range of destinations through convenient domestic and international connections.

Photo credit: SriLankan Airlines.

Under this arrangement, Saudia provides access to seven international and 13 domestic destinations. In comparison, Flynas adds eight international and six domestic destinations, offering passengers greater travel flexibility and improved accessibility across the Kingdom.

Through Saudia’s network, passengers can connect from destinations including Amman, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Cairo, Dubai, Kuwait City, and Los Angeles, as well as key domestic points such as Jeddah, Abha, Madinah, and Tabuk, among others across Saudi Arabia. Flynas further expands its network with international services from Addis Ababa, Karachi, Giza, Tashkent, and Sohag, alongside domestic connectivity from cities including Jizan, Najran, Dammam, and Jeddah.

Passengers travelling from across Saudi Arabia can now connect seamlessly via Riyadh and Dammam to SriLankan Airlines’ daily Colombo services, with onward access to destinations throughout the airline’s international network.

SriLankan Airlines currently operates daily flights from both Riyadh and Dammam to Colombo, catering to growing demand for business, leisure, and visiting friends and relatives (VFR) travel between the two countries.

Sri Lankan Airlines’ Head of Commercial Dimuthu Tennakoon said: “This partnership represents an important step in expanding SriLankan Airlines’ presence across Saudi Arabia while strengthening links to key destinations in the Middle East, Africa and North America. Working together with Saudia and Flynas enables us to offer customers smoother connections from multiple regional and international destinations into Sri Lanka and beyond.”

Commenting on the partnership, Saudia Manager Thusitha Wickramasinghe stated: “We are delighted to partner with Saudia and Flynas to strengthen further air travel links between Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka. This collaboration offers passengers greater convenience, expanded travel options and seamless journeys across our combined networks, while enhancing the overall travel experience through improved network integration.”

SriLankan Airlines connects passengers to 131 destinations across 63 countries through its own services and codeshare partnerships, while operating direct services to 34 destinations worldwide. Its network spans Europe, Australia, the Middle East, the Indian Subcontinent, Southeast Asia and the Far East. The airline operates an all-Airbus fleet comprising state-of-the-art A330-200/300 and A320/321 aircraft.

(Source: SriLankan Airlines)