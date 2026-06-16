Keel laying on RC’s Oasis Class ship

SINGAPORE, 17 June 2026: Royal Caribbean celebrated a major construction milestone for the seventh Oasis Class ship with a keel laying ceremony at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France, last week.

The event officially marked the start of assembly of the vacation brand’s new ship and kicks off the next two years of construction ahead of its anticipated 2028 debut.

Photo credit: Royal Caribbean.

During the ceremony, teams from Royal Caribbean and Chantiers de l’Atlantique placed a layer of freshly minted coins beneath the first steel block in the dry dock, known as the keel. The long-standing maritime tradition celebrates the beginning of the ship’s journey by wishing good fortune to the ship, its crew and future voyagers.

The soon-to-be-named ship will join the revolutionary Oasis Class lineup in 2028 and deliver new adventures, dining, entertainment and experiences designed for every type of vacationer.

(Source: Royal Caribbean)