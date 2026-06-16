Club Med joins the 2026 TIME100 list

SINGAPORE, 17 June 2026: Club Med has been officially listed in the 2026 TIME100 Most Influential Companies list, marking the first time the global all-inclusive pioneer has received this global accolade.

Featured in the Innovators category, Club Med is recognised for successfully reshaping the traditional all-inclusive travel sector into a highly sophisticated, premium global offering that spans sun, ski and unexpected new adventure destinations.

Photo credit: Club Med.

The annual TIME100 Most Influential Companies List highlights 100 extraordinary businesses that are actively shaping global industry standards. To assemble the annual list, TIME solicits nominations from across various sectors and polls its global network of contributors, correspondents and outside experts. TIME editors then evaluate each company on key metrics, including impact, innovation, ambition and success.

This prestigious recognition underscores Club Med’s successful strategic evolution, celebrating its position as a global leader that seamlessly balances premium hospitality innovation with environmental and social responsibility.

Originally founded in 1950 and once synonymous with simple beach escapes, Club Med has spent the past two decades phasing out its midscale portfolio. The French hospitality giant has shifted its entire focus to premium and luxury properties. A major part of this strategic shift involves complex geographic categories such as mountain resorts, which encompass lift tickets, gear, ski lessons, and dining, and now make up roughly 35% of Club Med’s global business across more than 20 resorts in the Alps, Japan, China, and North America.

Welcoming close to 1.5 million guests across nearly 70 resorts, Club Med continues to diversify its offerings. Key upcoming milestones include the highly anticipated 2026 launch of its first-ever resort in South Africa, a unique beach-and-safari concept on the Dolphin Coast, alongside a brand-new resort in Borneo, Malaysia, and Manado, Indonesia, and a new Exclusive Collection resort in Koh Samui, Thailand.

(Source: Club Med)