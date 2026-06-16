Singapore’s ferry services relocate

SINGAPORE, 17 June 2026: Singapore Cruise Centre will relocate all ferry and cruise operations to its new Singapore Cruise Centre (HarbourFront) terminal in two phases this July 2026.

Batam Fast Ferry will be the first operator to commence operations from the new terminal on 7 July 2026. All remaining ferry operators – Horizon Fast Ferry, Majestic Fast Ferry, Sindo Ferry and Indo Falcon Shipping & Travel, as well as cruise operations, will follow from 15 July 2026.

Photo credit: Singapore Cruise Centre.

There are no changes to ferry routes, destinations served and scheduling as a result of the move.

Ferry services to destinations including Batam Centre, Harbour Bay, Sekupang, Tanjung Balai (Karimun), Gold Coast and Nirup Island, as well as international cruise operations, will continue as usual. The ferry and cruise berth locations also remain unchanged.

New terminal adjacent to the current location

Location map of the new Singapore Cruise Centre (HarbourFront) terminal.

The new Singapore Cruise Centre (HarbourFront) terminal is located at 5 HarbourFront Avenue, Singapore 099549. The brand-new red terracotta building is on an adjacent site, just 70 metres from the existing terminal within Harbourfront Centre. It is also directly across the entrance of the Reef at King’s Dock condominium and behind Harbourfront Tower 2, facing the sea.

The new terminal continues to be served by public transport. Passengers can make their way to the new terminal via HarbourFront MRT Station (NE1/CC29) Exit B and existing public transport connections within the precinct. Passengers are encouraged to use public transport to the terminal as parking spaces are very limited.

There will be sheltered walkways serving the pedestrian route between the new terminal, the MRT station, and Vivocity.

Batam Fast Passengers travelling from 7 July 2026 will be served from this new terminal. As this is a new location and building, passengers are encouraged to arrive earlier to familiarise themselves with the new terminal and its services.

The new Singapore Cruise Centre (HarbourFront) terminal features upgraded infrastructure and technology-enabled services designed to enhance the passenger experience. There will also be F&B, supporting convenience retail and money changers in the terminal.

Singapore Cruise Centre CEO Jacqueline Tan said: “Regional travel continues to play an important role in how people connect and conduct business across the region.

The new Singapore Cruise Centre (HarbourFront) terminal is an opportunity to upgrade the passenger experience, and is a reflection of our commitment towards delivering a seamless and efficient travel experience.”

(Source: Singapore Cruise Centre)