Vietjet sets Nha Trang fares

SINGAPORE, 17 June 2026: Celebrating the launch of its new direct service between Singapore and Nha Trang, one of Vietnam’s most popular coastal destinations, Vietjet offers promotional Eco fares from SGD86/one-way (inclusive of taxes and fees) across its Singapore–Vietnam network.

The new Singapore–Nha Trang route is scheduled to commence on 11 December 2026, further strengthening connectivity between Singapore and Vietnam while expanding travel options across the Asia-Pacific region.

Photo credit: Vietjet.

Until midnight on 21 June 2026 (GMT+8), travellers can enjoy promotional Eco fares by entering the promo code FLYVIETJET when booking, for flights across Vietjet’s Singapore–Vietnam network, which currently includes direct services to Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Da Nang and Phu Quoc and the upcoming Singapore–Nha Trang route as well.

Passengers purchasing Deluxe, SkyBoss, and Business tickets can receive a 20% discount (excluding taxes and fees) by applying the code FLYVJ. Promotional fares are valid for travel between 18 August 2026 and 31 March 2027. (Travel periods may vary by route, and blackout dates may apply).

Alongside this new route, Vietjet will also launch the first-ever direct air link between Ho Chi Minh City and Colombo, Sri Lanka, on 18 August 2026, while the Ho Chi Minh City – Cebu service is set to commence on 11 December 2026. These additions reinforce Vietjet’s growing presence across Southeast Asia and provide travellers with even more convenient access to key tourism, business and cultural destinations throughout the region.

The new Ho Chi Minh City–Colombo route will operate three round-trip flights per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, with a flight time of around five hours.

(Source: Vietjet)