Hilton names Chiang Rai hotel a Curio

SINGAPORE, 30 June 2026: Chiang Rai in far north Thailand will welcome the Hilton brand with the opening of Kahavadi Chiang Rai, Curio Collection by Hilton on 1 July.

Located on the northern banks of the Mae Kok River that flows through the heart of Chiang Rai town, the relatively unknown Curio Collection brand is now attached to the door of the renovated Rimkok Resort.

Photo credit: Kahavadi Chiang Rai, Curio Collection by Hilton.

This popular mid-scale hotel opened in 1990 but has been closed for several years to undergo an extensive renovation and upgrade. As the name implies, the hotel’s remake draws on Northern Thai merchant mansions and Lanna traditions.

In pre-opening publicity, the Hilton group presents Kahavadi Chiang Rai as blending contemporary design with local artistry and authentic experiences that reflect the destination’s character.

“The debut of Kahavadi Chiang Rai marks an important milestone in Hilton’s continued growth in Thailand and further highlights Chiang Rai’s appeal as one of the country’s most compelling cultural destinations. Southeast Asians and Pacific Islanders,” Hilton said in pre-opening promotions on 18 June.

Kahavadi Chiang Rai, Curio Collection by Hilton, is now accepting reservations for stays starting 1 July 2026. It features 167 rooms and suites across several room categories. Accommodation includes 144 deluxe rooms, 22 one-bedroom suites, and a two-bedroom Kahavadi Family Suite.

To celebrate, Kahavadi Chiang Rai has set its opening rate at THB3,800 per night. As part of the opening celebration, Hilton Honors members who book directly will earn 1,000 bonus points per night for stays between 1 July and 31 December 2026. Hilton Worldwide, on its trending stories portal, flagged the opening rate at THB4,136, including service charge but excluding government taxes.

Kahavadi Chiang Rai, Curio Collection by Hilton is located at 6 Moo 4, Tambon Rimkok, Muang Chiang Rai, Chiang Rai 57100.

A business card sent to TTRW by a third party purportedly identified the GM as an Australian national, Ms Terryn Schlenther. Still, efforts to confirm the GM’s details directly with the hotel’s administration were unsuccessful at the time of posting the news.*

The hotel group appointed Schlenther general manager of the Chiang Rai project in June 2025 following a four-month stint at Hilton Suvarnabhumi Golf Resort and Spa in the Thai capital. She has worked at various Hilton properties in Thailand since 2018 and, before that, for Hilton properties in Australia — Darwin, Melbourne and Sydney.

The resort is a rebirth of the Rimkok Resort Hotel that opened in 1990 with 248 rooms on an extensive garden estate overlooking the river. It initially catered to international tour groups before undergoing a management change and operating as the Wiang Indra Riverside Resort.

Following the COVID-19 crisis, which caused massive damage to emerging and hidden-gem destinations across northern Thailand, the property closed for a major makeover, ushering in Hilton’s “Curio Collection” and rebranding it as the Kahavadi Chiang Rai, Curio Collection by Hilton.