FIFA World Cup drives travel surge

MEXICO CITY, 16 June 2026: The FIFA World Cup tournament, spanning the US, Canada and Mexico, is set to drive a surge in international travel to North America this summer, right up to the final game on 19 July, according to Trip.com booking data.

Trip.com data reveals nearly 70% year-on-year growth across the 16 host cities.

Photo credit: Trip.com

As football fans across Asia-Pacific and Europe commit to their summer plans months in advance, the data paints a vivid picture of where travellers are going, how long they are staying, and exactly what sort of trip they are on.

Demand nearly doubles in June versus July

The scale of football-driven travel demand becomes clear when the two tournament windows are compared directly. During the group stage period, total international bookings to host cities are up almost 70% year-on-year. By the knockout rounds, that growth rate falls to around 40%, still substantial but a sharp contrast to the concentrated urgency of fans following their national teams during the opening weeks of competition.

The group stage is the must-travel moment. Fans are not waiting to see how their teams perform. They are booking early and decisively, around the fixtures that matter most to them.

Japan leads the world

No market tells the 2026 story more dramatically than Japan. Japanese fans are booking flights to host cities at +250% year-on-year for the group stage, more than two and a half times the previous year’s volume and more than double the growth rate of any European nation in the same period. Even for the knockout rounds, Japan records over 100% growth, the highest of any market analysed.

This is not a general holiday demand dressed up in football colours. It is fixture-following travel at its purest. Japan’s Group Stage matches are scheduled across Dallas and Monterrey, and the booking data mirrors this precisely.

Dallas is Japan’s single most-booked host city for flights in the Group Stage, a city that barely registered on the Japanese outbound travel map twelve months ago. By the Knockout Rounds, when fixtures shift, Los Angeles becomes Japan’s top destination.

The Japan story does not stop at flight bookings. Japanese travellers are also the most adventurous when it comes to itinerary planning. Over 30% of Japanese Group Stage travellers book more than one host city, the highest multi-city rate of any market by a significant margin. Close to 10% cross two or more host countries during the Group Stage, a direct consequence of Japan’s fixtures being distributed across North America.

Japan’s top multi-city pairings during the Group Stage tell the story clearly: Dallas + Los Angeles, Dallas + Monterrey and Mexico City + Monterrey. These are not sightseeing routes but carefully planned travel itineraries around match schedules.

The Mexican cities: The less talked about accommodation story

While US and Canadian host cities attract predictable attention, the Mexican venues Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey are generating some exciting booking results across the tournament.

Monterrey’s hotel bookings are up over 40 times year-on-year during the Group Stage. Guadalajara is up over 10 times. Mexico City is up over 150%. These are not incremental gains but represent a near-total transformation of international accommodation demand in cities that were barely on the inbound travel radar before.

The driver is fixture scheduling. Japan, South Korea, and Australia’s schedules are drawing fans into a North American travel corridor that extends deep into Mexico.

Dallas tells a complementary story from the US side. Hotel bookings in Dallas are up more than 1,400% during the group stage, driven overwhelmingly by demand from Japan and Korea.

The football road trip is a myth

Despite the romance of a cross-continental football adventure, the data tells a more pragmatic story. The majority of fans book travel to just one host destination per trip.

Multi-market travel is highest among Japanese fans in the group stage and lowest among South Korean fans in the Knockout Rounds.

In every other market and period, single-market trips dominate, with travellers focusing on 1 or more cities within a single North American country.

Lead times and loyalty: Forward planners vs the late deciders

The gap in booking behaviour between the Group Stage and the Knockout Round is fascinating. Travelling fans booking for July, the later, more uncertain tournament phase, are planning further in advance than those booking for June.

For the group stage, flight booking lead times across markets range from 80 to 95 days. For the knockout rounds, the same markets are booking 96 to 127 days out.

Germany leads both periods, booking hotels an average of 138 days before travel. That’s nearly five months in advance of a match whose participants are not yet confirmed.

This pattern suggests that knockout round travellers represent a highly committed segment, with fans hoping their team will advance. Attractions bookings tend to show the opposite trend, with shorter lead times across all markets, suggesting fans finalise their non-football plans on a wait-and-see basis.

Trip duration: From short breaks to extended holidays

Average trip lengths vary dramatically by market. Japanese travellers take the shortest trips, averaging just 8 days in the group stage and 11 days in the knockout rounds, reflecting a fixture-focused, time-efficient approach. Spanish fans take the longest, averaging 24 days in the group stage and 17 days in July.

Australian fans average 23 days in the Group Stage, then 18 days in July. French fans remain consistent at 18 days across both periods. The relative stability of European trip durations across both windows suggests that these travellers are building fixed-length North American itineraries centred on football.

Hotel preferences: Budget dominates, but premium emerges in July

Across most markets, three- and four-star hotels account for the vast majority of bookings, while demand for five-star hotels shows single-digit growth. Japan is the most budget-conscious, with over 61% of Group Stage hotel bookings at the three-star level. South Korea is the most luxury-oriented among the group stage teams.

In the Knockout Rounds, five-star demand increases across almost every market compared to the Group Stage. France leads the way with the largest increase in five-star hotel bookings.

New York dominates as the preferred city for four-star and five-star bookings across the majority of markets in both periods, cementing its status as the tournament’s prestige destination.

(Source:Trip.com)