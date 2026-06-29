Golden Destinations charters Star Voyager

KUALA LUMPUR, 29 June 2026: Golden Destinations (GD), a leading outbound travel brand, has announced the charter of Star Voyager from StarCruises for a series of sailings from Port Klang during the December 2026 school holiday season.

Available through Golden Destinations’ flagship cruise division, GD World Cruises, the specially chartered sailings will offer Malaysian travellers holiday escapes to Phuket and Krabi in Thailand aboard Star Voyager.

Photo credit: StarCruises. Star Voyager

The deployment will feature five departures between 5 and 22 December 2026, offering two- and three-night itineraries designed to cater to families, couples, groups of friends, corporate incentive groups, MICE travellers and holidaymakers seeking a memorable year-end getaway.

By sailing directly from Port Klang in Malaysia, travellers can enjoy a convenient and hassle-free cruise holiday, making it one of the most convenient and value-packed holiday options during Malaysia’s peak year-end travel season.

This collaboration combines Golden Destinations’ expertise in curating travel experiences with StarCruises’ hospitality, entertainment and onboard offerings, delivering exceptional value and memorable experiences for Malaysian travellers.

Five school holiday sailings from Port Klang

Travellers can choose from five specially arranged departures throughout the December school holidays:

• Sailing 1: Departing 5 December 2026, Saturday (three-night Phuket–Krabi Cruise). Visits Phuket and Krabi, experiencing two of Thailand’s most popular beach destinations in a single voyage.

• Sailing 2: Departing 8 December 2026, Tuesday (three-night Phuket–Krabi Cruise). Ideal for a mid-holiday escape, this sailing offers the opportunity to unwind at sea while enjoying world-class onboard experiences.

• Sailing 3: Departing 18 December 2026, Friday (two- night Krabi Cruise). A short escape to Krabi, ideal for a relaxing weekend without the need for an extended leave.

• Sailing 4: Departing 20 December 2026, Sunday (two-night Phuket Cruise). A short break to Phuket, combining island excitement with the comfort of a cruise holiday.

• Sailing 5: Departing 22 December 2026, Tuesday (three-night Phuket–Krabi Cruise). Round off the school holidays with a festive getaway before returning in time for Christmas and year-end celebrations.

StarDream Cruises President Michael Goh said: “Golden Destinations has been a valued travel partner over the years, and we are delighted to collaborate on this Star Voyager charter programme. As one of Malaysia’s leading travel specialists, Golden Destinations’ extensive experience in developing cruise holiday offerings and deep

An understanding of the local market will help bring these exciting sailings to more travellers seeking a convenient year-end getaway from Port Klang.”

Bookings are now open through Golden Destinations’ nationwide network of travel partners and authorised agents.

Visit: https://www.facebook.com/gdgoldendestinations.

(Source: StarCruises)