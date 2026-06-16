C9 Hotelworks monitors Asia-wide residential boom

BANGKOK, 17 June 2026: Thailand has emerged as Asia’s largest branded residences market by launched supply, as global hotel, lifestyle and non-hospitality brands expand into Thai real estate and developers compete for a larger share of the region’s luxury residential demand, according to C9 Hotelworks’ Asia Branded Residences Market Review 2026.

The defining industry report that covers 14 countries across Asia further said the country’s branded residences market reached THB205.3 billion (USD6.4 billion) in 2026, up 13.3% year-on-year, with 13,124 units launched. Thailand now accounts for 26% of Asia’s launched branded residences supply, the highest country share in the region, while total supply stands at 63 properties and 13,947 units.

Photo credit: C9 Hotelworks.

Across Asia, the sector is moving at scale. Branded residences have reached THB1.3 trillion across 50,025 launched units, up 30.3% year-on-year. Vietnam leads Asia in market value, but Thailand has moved to the forefront of the luxury segment, with 30 luxury-tier branded residence projects, ahead of Vietnam (18) and South Korea (13).

The findings point to a market entering a more competitive phase. As supply grows, the brand name alone is no longer enough to carry a project. Developers are now competing on operating platforms, owner benefits, destination strategy and the ability to translate brand equity into long-term residential value.

“Thailand has become a benchmark market for branded residences in Asia,” said C9 Hotelworks Managing Director Bill Barnett. “What stands out is the depth of the luxury pipeline and the range of development formats now entering the market. Bangkok, Phuket and Thailand’s resort destinations are giving brands and developers multiple routes to growth.”

Thailand’s expansion is now playing out across distinct markets. Bangkok remains the country’s largest urban branded residences market, with 5,031 units, supported by demand for serviced, managed and brand-backed city residences.

(From left): Stephane Michel, President, Valanti Group; Titiwat Kuvijitsuwan, CEO, Capstone Asset; Wade Shealy, CEO and Chairman, ThirdHome.

Phuket, with 3,465 units, now leads Asia’s resort segment by unit count, while Hua Hin and Pattaya extend Thailand’s destination-led supply. Koh Samui is emerging as the next branded villa market, with its luxury holiday villa sector set to reach 3,055 properties in 2025, up 37% year-on-year.

“The branded model is changing how developers underwrite and design residential projects,” said Capstone Asset Chief Executive Officer, Titiwat Kuvijitsuwan. “Brand standards, operating structures, service delivery and asset management now have to be built into the project from day one. Buyers are paying closer attention to what happens after handover.”

The next phase of growth is also shifting beyond hotel-linked residences. Standalone branded residences now account for 3,008 units in Thailand, or 22% of total supply, compared with Asia’s 17% regional average. Much of this activity is resort-led, pointing to rising demand for destination-focused residential real estate.

Brand participation is also expanding. Thailand’s standalone portfolio now spans six chain-scale tiers, from luxury to non-hospitality brands. Projects such as Porsche Design Tower Bangkok and fashion-led residences such as Etro Residences in Phuket show how non-hotel brands are entering the sector, with non-hospitality brands now accounting for 19% of standalone development across Asia.

“Lifestyle hospitality brands bring a different brief to residential development,” said Valanti Group President Stephane Michel. “For projects such as SLS Residences Bangkok, the brand has to show up in design, programming, service culture and daily operations. That gives developers a clearer position in a crowded luxury market.”

As competition intensifies, the post-purchase offer is becoming a bigger part of the sales story. Alongside property management and hotel-style services, developers are using global access, travel privileges and private membership platforms to differentiate projects and support buyer value after purchase.

“The buyer benefit is becoming more global,” said ThirdHome CEO and Chairman Wade Shealy. “A branded residence can now connect owners to a wider network of homes, destinations and private travel opportunities. That adds utility after purchase and gives developers another way to differentiate.”

With Bangkok driving urban demand, Phuket leading resort supply and Koh Samui emerging as the next branded villa market, Thailand is consolidating its position as one of Asia’s most significant destinations for branded real estate growth.

Click here to review the Asia Branded Residences Market Review 2026 presentation:

https://c9hotelworks.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/Asia-Branded-Residences-Market-Review-2026.pdf.