KUCHING, 17 June 2026: Following a successful inaugural edition in 2025, the Borneo Blockchain Conference will return on 18 and 19 November 2026, to be hosted at the voco by IHG Hotel Kuching.

The event brings together industry leaders, policymakers, developers, startups, investors, researchers and students to explore the next phase of digital transformation across Borneo and ASEAN.

Organised by the Kuching Blockchain Technology Association (KBTA) in collaboration with Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Sarawak and Metadise Sdn Bhd, BBCON 2026 builds on the momentum of its debut edition, which welcomed more than 600 delegates, 30 speakers and participants from 12 countries. With continued support from Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) and Business Events Sarawak (BESarawak), this year’s conference reflects a growing shift from awareness and exploration towards implementation, collaboration and real-world adoption.

Carrying the theme “From Vision to Execution: Building Secured Digital Future,” BBCON 2026 will focus on enabling digital transformation through Trusted Digital Infrastructure, Artificial Intelligence and Post-Quantum Cryptography. The conference aims to encourage stronger collaboration across industries and institutions while supporting practical applications of emerging technologies in areas such as finance, healthcare, public services and enterprise systems.

BBCON 2026 is expected to attract over 1,000 regional and international delegates through a more immersive, execution-focused programme that combines strategic discussions, technical knowledge sharing, startup engagement, and investment opportunities, designed to translate ideas into real-world implementation.

Over two days, participants can expect:

Keynotes and fireside chats with government and industry leaders

Plenary sessions on digital infrastructure and emerging technologies

Panel discussions on cross-border payments, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), tokenisation and digital assets

Sector spotlights on blockchain applications in healthcare and public services

Technical deep dives on Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZK) and data privacy

Startup, builder and talent pitching opportunities connecting innovators with investors and strategic partners

Networking opportunities designed to encourage collaboration and investment

Invitation-only roundtables involving regulators, policymakers, financial institutions and ecosystem leaders

A closing synthesis introducing the Kuching Declaration aligned with the Post COVID-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030) and the 13th Malaysia Plan

“As Sarawak advances its digital economy agenda under PCDS 2030 and the Sarawak Digital Economy Blueprint 2030, platforms such as BBCON 2026 play an important role in fostering innovation, collaboration and talent development. By bringing together government agencies, industry leaders, researchers, entrepreneurs and technology practitioners, we can encourage greater knowledge exchange, strengthen our digital ecosystem and create new opportunities for sustainable growth and innovation,” said Dato Dr Anderson Tiong Ing Heng, General Manager of Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA).

As blockchain technology continues to reshape cybersecurity and digital trust, it is important to create platforms that encourage knowledge sharing and informed discussions around its societal impact. Business events serve as powerful catalysts for these conversations, helping to build capabilities, inspire innovation and support Sarawak’s aspirations as a digitally progressive economy,” said Jason Tan Chin Foo, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Business Events Sarawak (BESarawak).

“BBCON 2026 reflects how the conversation around blockchain and emerging technologies is evolving from awareness into implementation,” said Gan Beng Yoke, President of Kuching Blockchain Technology Association (KBTA). “This year’s edition is designed to encourage stronger collaboration between industry, academia, government agencies, startups and investors, while creating more opportunities for innovation, talent development and real-world adoption across the region.”

Additional information on BBCON 2026, including speaker announcements, programme highlights, registration and ticketing updates, will be made available through the official conference website in the coming weeks. The conference welcomes participants across industries and sectors who are interested in exploring the future of trusted digital technologies, innovation and regional collaboration. Participants are also encouraged to connect, exchange perspectives, and join conversations that shape the evolving digital landscape.

For more details and the latest updates, visit: https://www.borneoblockchain.com/

(Source: Your Stories — BESarawak)