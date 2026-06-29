T+L honours Raffles Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, 30 June 2026: Raffles Hotel Le Royal has been named Cambodia’s top city hotel, while its sister property, Raffles Grand Hotel d’Angkor, secured second place in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia-Pacific 2026.

The iconic luxury heritage hotels were also honoured at the awards for having the country’s best hotel swimming pools (Raffles Hotel Le Royal No. 2 and Raffles Grand Hotel d’Angkor No 4) and best hotel spas (Raffles Grand Hotel d’Angkor No 4). Additionally, Raffles Hotel Le Royal General Manager Dagmar Lyons was named one of Cambodia’s best General Managers.

“We are deeply honoured that Raffles Hotel Le Royal has been named Cambodia’s best city hotel,” Lyons said. “This recognition belongs to our entire team, who bring the spirit of 1929 to life every day while delivering the warm, intuitive service for which Raffles is renowned.”

Raffles Grand Hotel d’Angkor, General Manager Joseph Colina, added: “It is a great privilege to see our luxury hotel recognised among Cambodia’s finest. As a historic gateway to the wonders of Angkor, we are proud to preserve and share this extraordinary legacy.

The strong showing in the “Best City Hotels” category follows Raffles Cambodia’s recent launch of the “Grand Path of History” tour and a new history book chronicling the golden age of Travel in Southeast Asia. A permanent exhibition at Raffles Grand Hotel d’Angkor showcases rare photographs, video footage, architectural drawings, and other vintage artefacts.

Raffles Hotel Le Royal in Phnom Penh originally opened in 1929 and today features 175 rooms and suites. The property completed a meticulous one-year restoration in 2019, reinterpreting its heritage in a bold, contemporary style that is inspired by French colonial, Khmer, and Art Deco influences.

Raffles Grand Hotel d’Angkor in Siem Reap opened in 1932 as a rest stop for archaeologists and adventurers exploring the ancient temples of Angkor Wat. The hotel remains an authentic expression of 1930s French Art Deco style, with refined rooms, suites and villas that blend old-world charm with Cambodian influences and modern comfort.

(Source: Raffles Cambodia)