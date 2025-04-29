KUCHING, 30 April 2025: Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) proudly made its return at PATA Annual Summit 2025, held from 21 to 23 April in Istanbul, Türkiye, demonstrating its commitment to sustainable tourism growth and cultural preservation.

Reinforcing Sarawak’s position and connection as a leading player in sustainable tourism destinations within the Asia-Pacific region, the Malaysian state welcomed 4.83 million visitor arrivals in 2024 — an impressive 23% increase from the previous year. Sarawak is poised to achieve its bold target of 5 million visitors by the end of 2025.

STB CEO Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor said the growth in visitor arrivals is underpinned by Sarawak’s commitment to authentic cultural experiences, eco-tourism, and innovation — all aligned with the state’s Post-Covid Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

Sarawak’s participation at the Summit showcased its dedication to sustainable tourism and highlighted its investment in future-proofing the tourism sector. A key highlight was Puan Sharzede’s insightful opening at the panel discussion on Building Tomorrow’s Tourism Workforce, held on the last day of the Summit.

Representing the government perspective, STB CEO Puan Sharzede, alongside Olivier Berrivin, Vice President–APAC at BWH Hotels, and Chris Bottrill, Associate Vice President (International) at Capilano University, explored the latest strategies to equip tourism talent with the tools to adapt, evolve, and thrive in a changing global landscape.

“In Sarawak, we don’t build our workforce for fair weather — we build them to sail through storms,” said Puan Sharzede. “From front liners to indigenous communities, we empower people across the tourism value chain with digital tools and future-ready skills. As the industry evolves, so must we — and Sarawak is proud to be a progressive player in this journey.”

She also highlighted Sarawak’s early adoption of digital strategies in tourism marketing, campaign management, and grassroots training— efforts that have positioned the state as agile and inclusive in the global travel ecosystem. Throughout the Summit, STB engaged in knowledge exchange during networking events and participated in the Youth Symposium, reaffirming its support for the next generation of tourism leaders.

Sarawak’s presence in Istanbul sent a clear message — Sarawak connects nature to innovation, tradition to transformation, and people to purpose. Through strategic engagement at PATA, Sarawak continues to bridge local strengths with global aspirations.

As STB strengthens its global partnerships and nurtures a skilled, resilient workforce, Sarawak is setting the benchmark for what sustainable, forward-looking tourism can and should be across the Asia-Pacific region.

For more information: https://www.sarawaktourism.com