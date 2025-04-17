KOTA KINABALU, 18 APRIL 2025: The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) Sabah Chapter will host the MATTA Fair Sabah 2025, from 9 to 11 May 2025 at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC).

The three-day travel fair will bring together irresistible travel, tour, flight, and hospitality deals — all under one roof and at unbeatable prices.

From left, Mohd Azlan Saleh Bin Abd Salam, Sabah Chapter Chairman. Rocky Kho, Honorary Treasurer of MATTA and Organising Chairman of MATTA Fair Sabah 2025. Phua Tai Neng, Honorary Secretary General of MATTA.

Sabah, part of Borneo Island, is vital to Malaysia’s tourism growth. The beautiful state, known for its natural beauty, including Mount Kinabalu, is also home to centuries-old customs and a place where heritage lives and breathes. These qualities have long made Sabah a favourite destination among local and international travellers.

MATTA Fair Sabah 2025 aims to elevate Sabah’s tourism appeal with travel agents, airlines, and hospitality providers offering exclusive travel packages. This year’s fair will showcase a record-breaking 130 booths, a major leap from the 78 booths featured in 2024.

RHB has joined the fair as the Official Bank Partner, further enhancing visitors’ experience with exclusive on-ground promotions, financial solutions, and rewards that add even more value to travel purchases.

With a proven track record of consistent growth, MATTA Fair Sabah recorded a significant MYR21 million in sales last year alone — a clear indication of strong demand for travel and growing consumer confidence in the tourism sector.

This strong momentum reflects the public’s excitement to travel and the tourism industry’s resilience,” said Rocky Kho, Organising Chairman of MATTA Fair Sabah 2025. “MATTA remains committed to driving domestic and inbound tourism, recognising their importance as key pillars of Malaysia’s economic growth. With Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) on the horizon and MATTA as the strategic partner, our goal is to empower both consumers and our tour and travel members to enhance Sabah’s beauty and enforce exposure and opportunities needed to succeed in the global tourism landscape.”

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), the Official Airline Partner for MATTA Fair Sabah 2025, offers attractive travel packages and exclusive destinations, further sweetening the deals available.

In addition to the travel deals, visitors can participate in the MATTA Fair Buyers’ Contest, a flagship crowd favourite where shoppers can win exciting prizes — including attractive travel packages from MAG — simply by spending a minimum of RM100 at the fair.

For more information and the latest updates on the upcoming MATTA Fair Sabah, visit www.mattafair.org.my.