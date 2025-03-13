Visit Malaysia 2026 woos Guangzhou residents

KUALA LUMPUR 14 March 2025: Tourism Malaysia marked a significant milestone last week by hosting its first-ever consumer event in Guangzhou, China, since the pandemic, showcasing the Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) Promotion Campaign.

This initiative was part of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture’s ambitious goal to attract 7 million visitors from China in 2026, one of Malaysia’s key markets driving tourism growth.

Samuel Lee, Tourism Malaysia’s Deputy Director General (Promotion II), Suraya Ahmad Pauzi, the Consulate General Malaysia in Guangzhou, and Dato Dr Angie Ng, the President of MICA, presided over the event’s opening on 8 March at the popular TeeMall (Tianhe City Shopping Centre) in Guangzhou.

The collaboration with the Malaysia Inbound Chinese Association (MICA) aims to connect directly with Chinese consumers. TeeMall’s high footfall traffic provided an ideal platform for Tourism Malaysia to engage with the local market and strengthen Malaysia’s visibility as a top travel choice.

The promotion featured diverse Malaysian tourism products, such as labu saying pottery and batik paintings. It highlighted the country’s vibrant culture and attractions while offering exclusive tourism packages for Chinese visitors.

Key objectives included maintaining the momentum leading up to VM2026, positioning Malaysia as a safe and attractive travel destination for the Chinese market, and reinforcing strong relationships with industry players in Guangzhou and beyond.

In 2024, Malaysia welcomed 3,725,894 visitors from China, marking an impressive 130.9% year-on-year growth. The extension of the visa-free policy for Chinese nationals until December 2026, coupled with increased air connectivity of 515 flights weekly, should accelerate two-way travel between Malaysia and China while strengthening cultural ties.