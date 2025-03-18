UK electric air taxi service on the horizon

LONDON, 19 March 2025: Joby Aviation Inc, a California-based company developing electric air taxis for commercial passenger service, announced this week a partnership with Virgin Atlantic, that will launch of Joby’s revolutionary air taxi service in the UK.

The partnership builds on an existing agreement between Joby and Delta Air Lines, which owns a 49% stake in Virgin Atlantic, to launch service in the US and UK.

Photo credit: Joby Aviation

The aim is to offer seamless, zero-emission, short-range journeys across the UK, starting with regional and city connections from Virgin Atlantic’s hubs at Heathrow and Manchester Airport.

Virgin Atlantic will support Joby’s go-to-market efforts in the UK through marketing the service to their customers, engaging regulators alongside Joby and helping to build support for the development of landing infrastructure at key airports.

Joby’s electric air taxi is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers at speeds of up to 200 mph. The partnership means Virgin Atlantic customers will be able to reserve a seat on Joby’s aircraft through Virgin Atlantic’s app, website, and other channels.

Virgin Atlantic CEO Shai Weiss said: “As a leader in sustainability and with innovation firmly in our DNA, we are delighted to partner with Joby to bring short-haul, zero-emission flights to airports and cities throughout the UK. Our strategic partnership combines Joby’s design, engineering and technology expertise with the power of Virgin Atlantic’s brand and award-winning customer experience. We look forward to working together to bring Joby’s service to the UK and to deliver greater connectivity for our customers.”

Joby’s electric air taxi uses six tilting propellers, which allow it to take off and land vertically with a fraction of the noise produced by today’s helicopters. The aircraft is optimised for rapid, back-to-back flights and is expected to be deployed on routes of up to 100 miles. Joby has completed thousands of test flights, including exhibition flights in New York City, Japan, and Korea.

Journeys in the UK include a 15-minute flight from Manchester Airport to Leeds or an 8-minute journey from Heathrow Airport to Canary Wharf, instead of 80 minutes by car.

Over time, Joby expects to build out a network of landing locations that offer rapid and convenient travel around cities and communities throughout the UK. At launch, Joby expects to offer prices comparable with existing premium ground ridesharing options.

Joby exhibited its aircraft for the first time in the UK at the 2024 Farnborough International Airshow.

About Joby

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) is a California-based transportation company developing an all-electric, vertical take-off and landing air taxi, which it intends to operate as part of a fast, quiet, and convenient service in cities around the world. To learn more, visit www.jobyaviation.com.

About Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic, founded by entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson and headquartered in London, employs 8,500 people worldwide and flies customers to 30 destinations across four continents.

(Source: Business Wire).