Norwegian Aqua embarks on maiden voyage

SINGAPORE, 25 March 2025: Norwegian Cruise Line has welcomed the first guests aboard the Norwegian Aqua before embarking on her maiden voyage from Lisbon to Southampton, England.

Marking a new chapter in NCL’s fleet evolution, Norwegian Aqua will host over 2,000 invited guests aboard to experience how the brand delivers its newest innovations and offerings. This is the first of a five-part inaugural series that will conclude in Miami with the official christening voyage in April.

As the first vessel in the new Prima Plus Class, Norwegian Aqua builds on the legacy of the award-winning Prima Class. It introduces groundbreaking experiences, and to celebrate, the cruise line released a first look at its 20th ship, showcasing its upscale design and key innovations.

There are 17 new and returning guest-favourite restaurants and 18 bars and lounges. New dining experiences aboard Norwegian Aqua include Sukhothai, NCL’s first-ever Thai speciality restaurant offering a rich culinary journey inspired by Thailand’s vibrant cuisine and Planterie, the brand’s debut plant-based eatery at Indulge Food Hall.

Following her inaugural voyage, Norwegian Aqua will embark on a Transatlantic voyage to the US, where she will be officially christened in Miami on 13 April 2025. She will then homeport in Miami, Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida, and New York City, offering Bahamas, Caribbean and Bermuda itineraries until March 2027.