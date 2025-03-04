Klook joins Muslim-Friendly Travel initiative

SINGAPORE, 5 March 2025: To transform Muslim-friendly travel, Klook, an Asian leisure e-commerce platform, has partnered with CrescentRating and HalalTrip, the global authorities on Halal travel.

Announced at the recent NATAS Travel Fair in Singapore, the collaboration directly integrates CrescentRating’s trusted Muslim-friendly ratings into Klook’s platform, empowering Muslim travellers with seamless access to verified experiences.

The strategic partnership enables Muslim travellers to make informed decisions by providing authenticated ratings on Klook’s experience listings. These curated experiences will also be featured on HalalTrip’s platform, expanding their visibility to a global Muslim audience. With this integration, Klook becomes the first global experiences platform to offer verified Muslim-friendly ratings, ensuring travellers can instantly identify experiences that meet their faith-based needs, such as halal food availability and prayer facilities.

“This partnership is more than just a collaboration—it’s a commitment to empowering Muslim travellers worldwide,” said CrescentRating and HalalTrip Partnership Lead Raudha Zaini. “By integrating our Muslim-friendly ratings into Klook’s platform, we’re not only simplifying the booking process but also fostering a sense of belonging and confidence for travellers who seek experiences aligned with their faith and values.”

Klook General Manager Sarah Wan noted: “At Klook, we’re committed to making travel experiences accessible to all communities. This partnership with CrescentRating and HalalTrip allows us to better serve the rapidly growing Muslim travel market by providing clear, trusted guidance on the Muslim-friendliness of our experiences.”

The Muslim travel market represents one of the fastest-growing segments in the global tourism industry, with unique requirements beyond traditional travel services. Multiple research studies by Crescentrating show that most Muslim travellers now prefer to book their travel experiences through digital platforms. Yet, many spend additional time verifying whether experiences meet their faith-based needs. With this partnership, Muslim travellers can now instantly see prayer break arrangements and halal food facilities where applicable when booking, which previously required extensive research across multiple platforms.

Recent studies indicate that 65% of Muslim travellers prioritise halal food availability when selecting travel experiences, while 73% prioritise prayer facility access. Integrating CrescentRating’s ratings into Klook’s platform ensures these crucial requirements are communicated to travellers before booking.

The integration will initially feature experiences across Southeast Asia, where the Muslim population exceeds 280 million, and international travel spending by Muslim travellers is projected to reach USD48 billion in 2025.

This collaboration comes when the global Muslim travel market is experiencing significant growth. According to Crescentrating, International Muslim visitor arrivals have surpassed pre-pandemic levels, increasing from 160 million in 2019 to 175 million in 2024. The Mastercard-Crescentrating Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI) projects the market value to reach USD225 billion by 2028. This growth is driven by a rising middle class in key Muslim-majority countries and an increasing demand for travel experiences that cater to faith traditions and lifestyle preferences.