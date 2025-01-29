Brazilian Tourist Board joins WTTC

SINGAPORE, 30 January 2025: The Brazilian Tourist Board (Embratur) joins the World Travel & Tourism Council as its newest Destination Partner, WTTC announced this week.

As a WTTC Destination Partner, Embratur will participate in forums featuring CEOs and executives from around 200 of the most influential companies and destinations in the tourism sector.

Photo credit: WTTC.

These forums align with WTTC’s mission to unlock the potential of the Travel & Tourism sector for inclusive, sustainable, and resilient growth. WTTC aims to foster economic development, create jobs, and reduce poverty worldwide through collaboration with governments, destinations, communities, and industry leaders.

Under its promotional brand ‘Visit Brasil’, Embratur joins more than 30 prominent Destination Partners within WTTC’s global network. These include organisations such as Atout France, Brand USA, Abu Dhabi, Destination Canada, Dubai, Visit California, ProColombia, Buenos Aires, Thailand, Portugal, and Rwanda, among others.

WTTC President & CEO Julia Simpson said: “Brazil stands as a global icon in the Travel & Tourism sector, and through this partnership, we will work together to strengthen the industry’s resilience while unlocking growth opportunities that benefit everyone.”

According to WTTC’s latest Economic Impact Research (EIR) 2024, conducted in collaboration with Oxford Economics, Brazil’s tourism sector contributes 7.7% to the country’s GDP, amounting to a staggering USD165.4 billion.

By joining WTTC, Embratur will enhance Brazil’s global presence as a leading tourism destination while contributing to the initiatives and policies spearheaded by the organisation. Membership also grants access to a premier network of key stakeholders in the global tourism industry.

Embratur President Marcelo Freixo commented: “This partnership provides a platform to strengthen Brazil’s standing as a central player in global tourism discussions. We remain steadfast in our commitment to promoting Brazil as a destination that harmonises tourism with the challenges of the 21st century, fostering development through environmental sustainability and celebrating human diversity.”

WTTC’s membership includes some of the world’s most recognised aviation, hospitality, and travel brands, including Google, IBM, VISA, Marriott, Hilton, Airbnb, Carnival Corporation, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Expedia Group and Royal Caribbean Cruises.