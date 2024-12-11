Pickle and Pedal to end trafficking

CHIANG RAI, Thailand: Friends of Thai Daughters (FTD) invites sports enthusiasts to participate in a “Pickle & Pedal Fundraising Tour”, a unique, eight-day journey through the breathtaking landscapes of Northern Thailand, 18 to 25 January 2025.

The event celebrates 20 years of FTD’s mission to prevent child trafficking and offers an opportunity to fundraise to support the NGO’s work in northern Thailand to end trafficking.

More than an Adventure

This event supports FTD’s life-changing work with young women at risk of trafficking. Each participant is encouraged to fundraise USD2,000, with full support provided by FTD to help them reach the goal. Proceeds will directly benefit programmes that empower and protect young women, providing them with brighter futures.

Limited to 20 places, the event combines cycling and pickleball with an inspiring cause.

What to Expect

Attendees will enjoy the following activities for USD1,999 per person (double occupancy).

Scenic Cycling Tours: Ride through the verdant hills of the Golden Triangle, with routes designed for all skill levels and a support van for added comfort.

Pickleball Matches: Engage in friendly matches, with opportunities to coach FTD’s Thai Daughters.

Luxury Accommodations: Stay at five-star resorts, including Le Méridien Chiang Rai, Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort and Visama Mae Chan

Exclusive Experiences: Sunset cruises on the Mekong River.

Visits to FTD’s Jasmine and Sunflower Farms.

A heartwarming walk with rescued elephants.

Thai cooking classes and culinary delights.

Social Gatherings: BBQs, cocktail parties, and a visit to Chiang Rai’s Night Bazaar. The programme culminates with a night at Visama Mae Chan, cocktails, and a barbecue at the Ambalama fireside social hub.

Who Can Join?

Whether you’re a seasoned athlete, a casual explorer, or simply seeking meaningful travel, there’s something for everyone:

– Cyclists can tackle routes averaging 31–37 miles (50-60kms) daily.

– Picklers can choose to open-play or join matches tailored to all levels.

Register Now

Spots are limited! Secure your place in this transformative journey by registering here. Further information: Friends of Thai Daughters

