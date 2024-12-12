Leisure travel drives Australia’s outbound trips

SYDNEY, 13 December 2024: Australians continue to travel in record numbers, with the latest data revealing Japan, Vietnam and Indonesia as the top-growth destinations.

The Australian Travel Industry Association’s (ATIA) December Travel Trends report uses data from the ABS, Department of Infrastructure and analysis by the ATIA team.

The most recent data shows that 1.66 million Australians departed for international destinations in October alone, a 12.1% increase on the same month last year.

Japan recorded an astounding 73.8% year-on-year growth (567,330 Australians travelling as of October 2024 compared to the same period the previous year. Vietnam was up 35.4% (423,630), and Indonesia improved by 26% (1,644,010). Regarding total travellers, Indonesia was the top destination, followed by New Zealand at 1,344,150, up 8.2% and the USA at 732,490 (up 13%).

63.6% of Australians travelling in the year up to 31 October 2024 were holidaying, with 24% visiting friends and relatives and 5% on business.

Inbound, year-on-year, China is the fastest-growing market in terms of visitors to Australia, with a 96.6% increase from last year. Visitors from South Korea to Australia have slightly overtaken Japan, with both showing near 50% growth on last year.

Leisure travel surges

ATIA Director of Membership and Industry Affairs Richard Taylor commented: “Destinations like Japan, Vietnam and Indonesia are seeing unprecedented growth. Japan’s 73.8% year-on-year surge is phenomenal, while Vietnam and Indonesia continue to rise by 35.4% and 26%, respectively. These figures highlight the evolving preferences of Australian travellers.

“Leisure travel is driving this surge, with 63.6% of Australians travelling for holidays. The strong focus on reconnecting with friends and family, as reflected in 24% of travellers, also highlights the personal value of travel.”

(Source: ATIA)