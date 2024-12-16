Aircalin confirms A350 order

SINGAPORE, 17 December 2024: Aircalin, the international airline of the South Pacific French territory of New Caledonia, has confirmed an order with Airbus for two long-range A350-900 aircraft.

Currently, the airline’s widebody fleet comprises two A330neo aircraft. The airline plans to configure its A350s in a three-class premium layout offering accommodation for more than 320 passengers. This would include an enlarged business class and represent an increase in capacity of 15% compared with the A330neo.

Photo credit: Airbus. Aircalin orders two A350-900s.

“As a continuation of our long-standing partnership with Airbus, we have selected the A350-900 to join our fleet in the coming years. These aircraft are essential for operating our recently inaugurated Nouméa-Paris via Bangkok route. They will open the doors to very long-haul flights and enable Aircalin to pursue its development strategy,” said Aircalin CEO Georges Selefen

The A350’s clean sheet design includes new generation engines and the use of lightweight materials, bringing a 25% advantage in fuel burn, operating costs and carbon dioxide (CO ₂) emissions compared to previous generation competitor aircraft.

As with all Airbus aircraft, the A350 can operate with up to 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Airbus aims to have its aircraft up to 100% SAF capable by 2030.