Disney Adventure makes Singapore home

SINGAPORE, 11 December, 2024: Guests will soon be able to book vacations at sea on Disney Adventure, Disney Cruise Line’s first ship to homeport in Asia.

The Disney Adventure will sail from Singapore on its maiden voyage on 15 December, 2025.

Guests can book directly from the Disney Cruise Line website or through the Disney Cruise Line contact centre. Bookings for the first commercial sailings in December 2025 opened on 10 December 2024 for sail dates through to March 2026.

Disney Adventure

Setting sail in 2025, the Disney Adventure will be the first Disney Cruise Line ship to homeport in Asia. Singapore’s strategic location, world-class air connectivity, and port infrastructure make it a thriving Asian cruise hub. As part of a collaborative effort between Disney Cruise Line and the Singapore Tourism Board, the Disney Adventure will operate from the Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore for at least five years.

About Disney Cruise Line

Since launching in 1998, Disney Cruise Line has expanded with six ships — the Disney Magic, Disney Wonder, Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, Disney Wish, and Disney Treasure. Seven more ships are coming, including the expanded relationship with Oriental Land Company Ltd to bring Disney cruise vacations to Japan by 2031. The Disney Cruise Line fleet sails to destinations in the Bahamas, Caribbean, Europe, Alaska, Mexico, Canada, Hawaii, the South Pacific, and Australia and New Zealand.