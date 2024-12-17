BANGKOK, 18 December 2024: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is proud to highlight an exceptional year for Centara Grand Hotel Osaka, the brand’s debut property in Japan.

The 33-storey landmark has quickly established itself as a standout destination in Osaka’s vibrant Namba district, achieving global recognition with multiple prestigious awards, including its design accolade.

Centara Grand Hotel Osaka was honoured with the Sky Design Award in the Interior Design – Hotel & Resort category. The property’s first design accolade celebrates its breathtaking aesthetics and originality, with judges also recognising the hotel’s ability to enhance the community, underscoring its transformative approach to modern hospitality.

Further adding to its achievements, the hotel received seven wins across the Hotel, Spa, and Restaurant categories at the World Luxury Hotel Awards, including Luxury New Hotel – Continent Winner: Asia, Luxury Traditional Thai Spa – Global Winner for SPA Cenvaree, and Innovative Cuisine – Continent Winner: Asia for Innovative French KUNSEI. Based on votes from over 300,000 industry professionals and guests, these prestigious awards acknowledged the property’s seamless fusion of Thai and Japanese cultural elements, impeccable service, and commitment to excellence.

The hotel’s innovative steakhouse, Steakhouse WhiskeyNova, also earned a spot on the shortlist for the AHEAD Asia 2024 Awards in the Bar, Club or Lounge category. Renowned for celebrating excellence in hospitality design, AHEAD highlighted Steakhouse WhiskeyNova’s captivating interiors, panoramic city views, and unique guest experience.

“We are incredibly proud of Centara Grand Hotel Osaka’s achievements in its first full year of operation. These accolades are a testament to the creativity and dedication of our team, as well as our commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality and design that inspire our guests and the communities we serve,” said Centara Hotels & Resorts Chief Operating Officer Michael Henssler.

Celebrating its first anniversary in July 2024, Centara Grand Hotel Osaka has redefined urban hospitality in Japan, blending world-class design with authentic cultural experiences. As the year ends, these recognitions reinforce its position as The Place to Be in the region.

Centrally located in Osaka’s lively Namba district, Centara Grand Hotel Osaka is a contemporary architectural marvel featuring 515 elegantly designed rooms, diverse dining experiences, award-winning wellness facilities, and state-of-the-art event spaces. The property blends Thai warmth with Japanese precision to offer a truly unforgettable stay.

For more information on the award-winning Centara Grand Hotel Osaka, visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centaragrand/cgoj