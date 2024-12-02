Batik Air starts Johor-Bangkok route

JOHOR BAHRU, 3 December 2024: Tourism Malaysia celebrated the inaugural Batik Air flight connecting Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport (DMK), Thailand, to Senai International Airport in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, effective 1 December.

As part of the celebration, Tourism Malaysia, in collaboration with Batik Air, hosted a three-day/two-night familiarisation trip for Thai tour agents to strengthen tourism ties and foster greater cooperation between Thailand and Malaysia.

Batik Air’s inaugural Bangkok-Johor Bahru flies Thai travel agents for a hosted fam trip.

Tourism Malaysia supports new flight routes and airline Expansion, especially linking secondary destinations to hub cities. The policy recognises their importance in increasing tourist arrivals and supporting economic growth. This new route underscores Tourism Malaysia’s commitment to connecting Malaysia with key ASEAN markets.

The inaugural flight took place on Sunday, 1 December 2024 and introduces daily direct flights between Bangkok (DMK) and Johor Bahru served by a Boeing 737-800 with 167 seats.

Flight schedule

OD530 departs Johor Bahru (JHB) at 1215 and arrives in Bangkok (DMK) at 1350.

OD531 departs Bangkok at 1505 and arrives in Johor Bahru at 1835.

Batik will face tough competition on the route as Thai AirAsia flies 11 times weekly using an A320 (180 seats).

Tourism Malaysia Director-General YBhg Datuk Manoharan Periasamy said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Batik Air on this new route and to host the familiarisation trip for tour agents from Thailand. This initiative aligns with our goals of advancing ASEAN cooperation and regional tourism while emphasising Malaysia’s dedication as it assumes the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025.

He added, “Strengthening connectivity between key cities in ASEAN and second-tier destinations like Johor Bahru is vital to fostering greater regional integration and showcasing Malaysia’s diverse tourism offerings.”

The increased seating capacity on the DMK-JHB route allows travel agencies to create packages for the Thai market, encouraging more travellers to discover Johor Bahru.

This initiative also underscores Malaysia’s role within the ASEAN region. It aligns with the vision of Visit Malaysia 2026, which aims to attract 35.6 million foreign tourists and generate MYR147.1 billion in tourist receipts.