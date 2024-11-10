The Oddbird presents oddball hospitality

JAKARTA, 11 November 2024: 25hours Hotel Jakarta The Oddbird set to opens this month and Asia’s first 25hours Hotel has hired Jesper Soerensen as its general manager.

He will introduce the lifestyle brand’s ’Come As You Are’ philosophy to Jakarta’s fast-evolving lifestyle and business districts.

Oddbird GM Jesper Soerensen

Soerensen, brings the global perspective of 23 years in lifestyle and luxury hospitality to this latest addition in Jakarta hospitality scene, a career that has taken him from Nicaragua to London, Doha, Miami, Los Angeles, Singapore, and the Maldives.

“My journey has brought me to Jakarta where I am truly thrilled and excited to lead a talented team to bring 25hours Hotel Jakarta The Oddbird to life,” says Soerensen.

Located in the Sudirman Central Business District (SCBD) within District 8, 25hours Hotel Jakarta The Oddbird rises 38 stories above Ashta Mall in the bustling Senopati district, one of the city’s top business and lifestyle destinations. Drawing inspiration from the neighbourhood’s original conception as a garden city within a city, the hotel offers 210 garden rooms and retro urban rooms, each furnished with original vintage mid-century pieces and curated local and international art, evoking both nostalgia and the fleeting nature of time, as well as 135 serviced apartments, 11 creative lounges and a ballroom.

Co-working spaces with a maxi bar, along with uniquely themed meeting rooms, cater to those embracing hustle culture. All the public areas will be furnished with an eclectic mix of original mid-century modern pieces.

Guests can take a culinary journey at COPA, with Latin American dishes crafted by Executive Chef Matias Mardones from Chile, savour cocktails at THE ODDBIRD BAR headed by Marcello Monte from Argentina, or relax by the pool enjoying plant-based food in CABANA orchestrated by the renowned Andrew Yap from The Old Man Bar Singapore, a fixture in the top 50 Asia and World’s Best Bars. Two more exciting Food & Beverage concepts are coming on the rooftop, set to be announced in Q1 2025.