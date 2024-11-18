Thai AirAsia X sets up Delhi flights

BANGKOK, 19 November 2024: Thai AirAsia X (XJ) is expanding to India, with new direct flights from Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport to the Capital of Delhi scheduled to launch on 15 December.

Twice-weekly flights on Wednesday and Sunday are already open for bookings, with fares starting at THB3,290 per trip. Bookings must be confirmed by 24 November to gain the lead-in fare with travel valid from 15 December 2024 to 26 March 2025 via AirAsia MOVE.

Thai AirAsia X CEO Tassapon Bijleveld explained: “Thai AirAsia X is initiating services to India with flights to Delhi, the core centre of culture, trade, and economics and home to many tourism highlights of India, such as India Gate and Red Fort.

“Thai AirAsia X believes that bridging Thailand and India will promote strong relations and increase the ease of travel between the two countries. Operating out of Don Mueang Airport, arrivals on the route will have access to Thailand’s largest hub of domestic travel and beyond on the AirAsia Group network spanning over 130 destinations.”

Flights will increase to four weekly on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday effective 15 January 2025. The service will draw more Indian visitors to Thailand, who can book connecting services through the airline’s ‘Fly Thru’ service to domestic destinations such as Chiang Mai, Phuket, Krabi, and Hat Yai.

AirAsia operates 13 routes between its Thailand home base at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok and India, including the addition of the Delhi service,

Don Mueang-Delhi will be served by A Thai AirAsia X 285-377 seat Airbus A330 on the four-hour flight,

Flight schedule

Flight XJ230 departs Bangkok Don Mueang Airport (DMK) at 1245 and arrives in Delhi (DEL) at 1550.

Flight XJ231 departs Delhi at 1705 and arrives in Bangkok Don Mueang Airport at 2250.

Delhi is a historic metropolis in India that includes the country’s capital city of New Delhi. The territory is filled with exquisitely designed mosques and masjids that stand among important attractions such as India Gate, the Red Fort, the world’s largest Hindu temple Akshardham, and the timelessly beautiful marble of Bahai temple.