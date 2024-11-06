Mr Biker Saigon pedals new tour catalogue

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, 7 November 2024: Mr Biker Saigon announced this week the release of its 2025 cycling tour catalogue, now available for download.

This comprehensive guide offers a wide selection of curated itineraries for tour operators, travel agents, and destination management companies (DMCs) looking to provide their clients with unforgettable cycling experiences across Vietnam and Cambodia.

Catalogue Highlights

Expanded E-Bike Options : Mr Biker Saigon is proud to offer the largest e-bike fleet in Vietnam, providing cyclists of all levels with the opportunity to explore the diverse landscapes of Vietnam and Cambodia at their own pace. From the serene Mekong Delta to the challenging hills of Central Vietnam, their state-of-the-art e-bikes cater to both seasoned cyclists and those looking for a more relaxed ride.

: Mr Biker Saigon is proud to offer the largest e-bike fleet in Vietnam, providing cyclists of all levels with the opportunity to explore the diverse landscapes of Vietnam and Cambodia at their own pace. From the serene Mekong Delta to the challenging hills of Central Vietnam, their state-of-the-art e-bikes cater to both seasoned cyclists and those looking for a more relaxed ride. Authentic Local Experiences : Each itinerary is designed to immerse cyclists in Vietnam’s local culture and natural beauty. Mr Biker’s expert in-house guides share their deep knowledge of the regions, offering guests unique insights into local life and hidden gems while ensuring a smooth and enriching tour experience.

: Each itinerary is designed to immerse cyclists in Vietnam’s local culture and natural beauty. Mr Biker’s expert in-house guides share their deep knowledge of the regions, offering guests unique insights into local life and hidden gems while ensuring a smooth and enriching tour experience. Flexible Itineraries for All Cycling Levels: The 2025 catalogue includes various tour options, ranging from leisurely day trips to challenging multi-day adventures, ensuring that there is something for every type of cyclist. These flexible itineraries are easily adaptable to meet clients’ diverse needs, whether they are beginners or experienced riders.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with tour operators, travel agents, and DMCs to bring our 2025 cycling tours to more clients worldwide,” said Mr Biker Saigon founder and CEO Minh Thai. “We’re committed to providing high-quality, customisable tours and are excited to offer new opportunities for partners to work with us to create unforgettable experiences for cyclists of all abilities.”

Tour operators and agents are invited to download the catalogue and contact the Mr Biker team for more information about custom tours, white-label opportunities, and logistics support, including bike and e-bike rentals and support vehicles, to enhance their own offerings.

About Mr. Biker Saigon

Founded by passionate cycling enthusiasts in 2016, Mr Biker Saigon is a premier cycling tour operator based in Ho Chi Minh City. It offers exceptional cycling experiences across Vietnam and Cambodia. With a focus on quality, safety, and local cultural immersion, Mr Biker Saigon provides tailored cycling tours for both leisure and adventure cyclists. It is known for its extensive fleet of traditional and e-bikes and expert in-house guides.

For more information, please visit https://www.mrbikersaigon.com/ or contact Quy Nguyen at [email protected].