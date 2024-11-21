Jetstar Asia takes off to Colombo

SINGAPORE, 22 November 2024: Jetstar Asia (3K) celebrated the launch of its direct flights between Singapore and Colombo on Thursday. The Singapore carrier became the only low-cost airline to operate the route.

Flight 3K333 departed from Singapore’s Changi Airport Thursday morning, heralding the start of more affordable and convenient options for travellers wanting to explore Sri Lanka’s vibrant and captivating capital.

With five return flights each week, operated by their fleet of Airbus A320s, the new route offers travellers a choice of morning or evening departures, providing convenient options for those connecting through Singapore.

Over 90,000 low-fare seats will be available annually, giving Singaporeans and travellers from across the region another exciting travel destination and bringing thousands of tourists and business travellers to Lion City.

Jetstar Asia CEO John Simeone noted that Sri Lanka was an exciting addition to Jetstar Asia’s network.

“Our customers are looking for unique destinations, and Sri Lanka’s scenic coastlines, diverse landscapes, rich culture, and welcoming hospitality are the perfect places for those looking for their next adventure,” said Simeone. “We’re excited our flights and low fares will make Sri Lanka more accessible than ever before, helping to boost tourism while supporting local businesses and providing travellers from Sri Lanka and across Southeast Asia with access to more affordable travel options.”

Changi Airport Group’s Executive Vice President for Air Hub & Cargo Development welcomed Jetstar Asia’s inaugural flight to Colombo, Sri Lanka.

“The launch of the service not only expands Jetstar Asia’s regional network but also provides travellers more flight options from Singapore to explore the beautiful sights and experiences Sri Lanka offers,” Lim concluded.