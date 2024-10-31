HK Express launches Intermodal Pass

HONG KONG, 1 November 2024: HK Express Airways has upgraded its “Air + Ferry Pass” to “HK Express Intermodal Pass” in collaboration with Chu Kong Passenger Transport Company Limited (CKS) and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Shuttle Bus (Hong Kong).

Travellers can now purchase both ferry and flight tickets to expedite a swift transfer from Zhuhai Port to Hong Kong International Airport, where they can connect with HK Express flights to major Asian cities.

Photo credit: HK Express.

The upgrade makes travel easier and more convenient, as passengers can complete flight check-in via the upstream check-in service. This allows them to obtain boarding passes at the Zhuhai Port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (HZMB) and check through baggage to the final destination before taking a quick 45-minute ride to the Hong Kong International Airport.

With no further immigration, customs clearance, or boarding procedures, passengers can enjoy a seamless arrival at the airport terminal to board HK Express flights to their destinations.

As luggage has been checked through to the final destination ahead of time, travellers with the HK Express Intermodal Pass will automatically be exempted from the Hong Kong Air Passenger Departure Tax charge. They will also not incur additional checked baggage fees for ferry or shuttle transfers. If a connecting flight, ferry, or cross-border bus is missed, automatic rebooking will be guaranteed over the next available service**.

Seamless connectivity between five GBA Cities

The upgraded HK Express Intermodal Pass covers the existing six operational ports and extends to Zhuhai Port, fully connecting the five major cities in the GBA: Zhuhai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhongshan, and Dongguan.

In a press statement on the upgrade and rebranding of the pass, HK Express says, “It is offering travellers seamless cross-border travel experiences from the Hong Kong International Airport to its extensive network across Asia.”

It establishes the airport as the go-to transit hub between Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area cities.

The HK Express Intermodal Pass can be purchased*** through the official HK Express website, mobile app, or WeChat mini app.

Upgraded HK Express Intermodal Pass Network

*Estimated travel time, excluding immigration checks and peak hour congestion. Passengers are advised to arrive at the Zhuhai Port terminal 90 minutes before departure for check-in and to allow ample time during holidays.

**Applicable to unforeseen circumstances only (e.g. operational delay or flight cancellation from HK Express or CKS only)***Journeys involving Zhuhai (Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge) can only be purchased via the HK Express WeChat mini app.