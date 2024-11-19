Hilton’s flagship brand debuts in Kyoto

SINGAPORE, 20 November 2024: Hilton has announced the opening of Hilton Kyoto and Canopy by Hilton Osaka Umeda. This marks the brand’s first Canopy in Asia Pacific outside of China and the debut of Hilton’s flagship brand in Kyoto.

The new hotel becomes the fifth property under the Hilton portfolio to open in Kyoto, joining ROKU KYOTO, LXR Hotels & Resorts; DoubleTree by Hilton Kyoto Higashiyama; DoubleTree by Hilton Kyoto Station; and Hilton Garden Inn Kyoto Shijo Karasuma.

Hilton Kyoto is situated in the Kawaramachi Sanjo neighbourhood, approximately 15 minutes by car from Kyoto Station or a two-minute walk from Kyoto Shiyakusho-mae Station on the Kyoto Municipal Subway T ozai Line. The hotel offers convenient access to major tourist attractions such as the world-famous Kiyomizu Temple, known for its distinctive architecture, as well as the Heian Jingu Shrine. Hilton Kyoto is also within walking distance of Gion and Pontocho, and entertainment enclaves well-known for their traditional streetscapes.