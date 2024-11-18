Christmas and New Year with Pandaw

SINGAPORE, 19 November 2024: Pandaw is promoting six river cruises with sailing dates during the festive season of Christmas and New Year.
The sailings focus on river trips to Mekong Region destinations in Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam. An Indian cruise spotlights the heritage destinations on the mighty Ganges River, departing on the day after Christmas and featuring New Year celebrations on the iconic river.
It’s not too late to join Pandaw across our destinations for special Christmas and New Year sailings in 2024. With no single supplement, specially crafted festive menus and festive onboard entertainment.
To book, visit pandaw.com, contact us at [email protected] or speak to your local travel agent.
Six sailings during the festive season
Vietnam and Cambodia
Classic Mekong Upstream
21 Dec 2024 – 28 Dec 2024
https://www.pandaw.com/expeditions/classic-mekong?utm_source=pandaw&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=festive-nov-24
Phnom Penh to Siem Reap Upstream
24 Dec 2024 – 28 Dec 2024
https://www.pandaw.com/expeditions/siem-reap-phnom-penh?utm_source=pandaw&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=festive-nov-24
Saigon to Phnom Penh Upstream
21 Dec 2024 – 24 Dec 2024
https://www.pandaw.com/expeditions/saigon-phnom-penh-short-cruise?utm_source=pandaw&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=festive-nov-24
Classic Vietnam & Cambodia Tour Upstream
19 Dec 2024 – 30 Dec 2024
No Single Supplement only on the cruise portion
https://www.pandaw.com/expeditions/classic-vietnam-cambodia-tour?utm_source=pandaw&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=festive-nov-24
India
Lower Ganges Upstream
26 December 2024 – 02 January 2025
https://www.pandaw.com/expeditions/the-lower-ganges-river?utm_source=pandaw&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=festive-nov-24
Laos
Laos Mekong Downstream
18 Dec 2024 – 28 Dec 2024
https://www.pandaw.com/expeditions/laos-mekong?utm_source=pandaw&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=festive-nov-24
