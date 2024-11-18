Christmas and New Year with Pandaw

SINGAPORE, 19 November 2024: Pandaw is promoting six river cruises with sailing dates during the festive season of Christmas and New Year.

The sailings focus on river trips to Mekong Region destinations in Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam. An Indian cruise spotlights the heritage destinations on the mighty Ganges River, departing on the day after Christmas and featuring New Year celebrations on the iconic river.

It’s not too late to join Pandaw across our destinations for special Christmas and New Year sailings in 2024. With no single supplement, specially crafted festive menus and festive onboard entertainment.

To book, visit pandaw.com, contact us at [email protected] or speak to your local travel agent.

Six sailings during the festive season

Vietnam and Cambodia

Classic Mekong Upstream

21 Dec 2024 – 28 Dec 2024

https://www.pandaw.com/expeditions/classic-mekong?utm_source=pandaw&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=festive-nov-24

Phnom Penh to Siem Reap Upstream

24 Dec 2024 – 28 Dec 2024

https://www.pandaw.com/expeditions/siem-reap-phnom-penh?utm_source=pandaw&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=festive-nov-24

Saigon to Phnom Penh Upstream

21 Dec 2024 – 24 Dec 2024

https://www.pandaw.com/expeditions/saigon-phnom-penh-short-cruise?utm_source=pandaw&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=festive-nov-24

Classic Vietnam & Cambodia Tour Upstream

19 Dec 2024 – 30 Dec 2024

No Single Supplement only on the cruise portion

https://www.pandaw.com/expeditions/classic-vietnam-cambodia-tour?utm_source=pandaw&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=festive-nov-24

India

Lower Ganges Upstream

26 December 2024 – 02 January 2025

https://www.pandaw.com/expeditions/the-lower-ganges-river?utm_source=pandaw&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=festive-nov-24

Laos

Laos Mekong Downstream

18 Dec 2024 – 28 Dec 2024

https://www.pandaw.com/expeditions/laos-mekong?utm_source=pandaw&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=festive-nov-24

To book, visit pandaw.com, contact the sales team at [email protected] or speak to your local travel agent.