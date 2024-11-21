BANGKOK, Thailand, 22 November 2024: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, has announced the launch of its exclusive “Nature’s Embrace: The Khao Yai Experience” offer.

This enticing package invites guests to discover the serene beauty of Khao Yai National Park with exciting privileges at the stunning Roukh Kiri Khao Yai, a member of the Centara Boutique Collection.

From today until 31 January 2025, guests who book stays until 30 April 2025, will enjoy an array of exclusive benefits, including daily breakfast for two, special room rates, and a THB 2,000 dining credit per stay. CentaraThe1 members will also receive an additional 15% discount and can earn triple CentaraThe1 points during their stay.

Set amidst lush tropical landscapes, Roukh Kiri Khao Yai features 13 uniquely crafted barn-style villas that blend rustic charm with sophisticated comfort. Each villa offers breathtaking views and private outdoor spaces, allowing guests to reconnect with nature and their loved ones. With farm-to-table dining and a stunning outdoor swimming pool, Roukh Kiri is the ideal destination for a refreshing getaway just a short drive from Bangkok.

CentaraThe1 members can sign in to their accounts before booking to take advantage of these exclusive offers. For those who are not yet members, signing up is quick and free at www.centarathe1.com.

To learn more about the “Nature’s Embrace: The Khao Yai Experience” offer, visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/boutique/rkk/nature-embrace