Cathay HK Sevens pack on sale

HONG KONG, 28 November 2024: As the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens gets ready to move to its new home of Kai Tak Sports Park, Cathay is offering travel packages to bring Sevens fans to Hong Kong for a sporting spectacle from 28 to 30 March 2025

World Rugby confirmed the dates as the HSBC SVNS 2025 takes shape, with Dubai, Cape Town, Perth and Vancouver also named as host cities for the Sevens series.

South Stand is where the Sevens Party

This year, the world-famous South Stand is back following a comprehensive upgrade, which is now paired with a new South Deck that boasts an epic Hong Kong backdrop.

What to expect

With the South Stand SuperPass, you can skip the queue and gain instant access to the legendary South Stand (18+ only).

How much?

To unlock the SuperPass, you’ll need a General Admission ticket (three-day or single-day). You can upgrade your Adult GA ticket for just HKD750 on Friday or HKD1,250 on Sunday. Think of it as your backstage pass to 7s heaven — where every sip and cheer adds to the unforgettable experience.

First come, first served

The SuperPass for Saturday sold out in just 48 hours. However, some tickets are still available for Friday and Sunday. Access to the South Stand is first-come, first-served for Adult GA ticketholders. Don’t forget your GA ticket for stadium entry.

With the South Stand SuperPass, you’re not just a spectator — you’re part of the action in the most electrifying fan zone. Whether you’re there for the free-flow drinks or the unbeatable atmosphere, this is your chance to be at the heart of the party.

You can skip the hassle of planning and dive straight into the action with Cathay’s two curated travel packages: the Flights + Event Ticket package or the Flights + Event Ticket + Hotel package. Packages are available in selected markets across the Asia Pacific.

Hong Kong Sevens package

This Black Friday offer is available on the Cathay Pacific website (Thailand). Book the Flight & Event ticket package and earn a bonus of 5,000 miles. The offer is available from 25 November to 6 December 2024!

The Flight & Event Ticket Package with discount code 25R7TH has a lead-in price of THB17,520. The Black Friday offer is only available for the Flight & Event Ticket Package.