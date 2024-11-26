BUSAN, 27 November 2024: The 27th IAVE World Volunteer Conference was held in Busan from October 22 to 25, 2024, under the theme “People Power”: Creating a Sustainable Future through Volunteering”.

The event brought together volunteers from 80 countries to highlight the importance and value of volunteer work. Divided into multiple sessions, the conference addressed key social issues such as climate change, education, and inequality, with participants sharing their experiences.

Source: Busan Tourism Organization.

The 27th International Association for Volunteer Effort (IAVE) World Volunteer Conference underscored the importance and impact of volunteerism while fostering dialogues on how volunteer organizations can collaborate to address global challenges. As the host city, Busan provided a platform for networking in international volunteerism, affirming the value and social influence of volunteering on a global scale.

Busan and the Busan Tourism Organization (BTO) worked tirelessly to secure this prestigious event. After submitting its application to IAVE in November 2022, Busan collaborated closely with the Busan Metropolitan City Volunteer Center to showcase its merits as a potential host city. These efforts highlighted Busan’s capacity for hosting international events, its advanced tourism infrastructure, and its excellent accessibility. These advantages contributed to Busan’s official selection in March 2023 as the host city of the 27th IAVE World Volunteer Conference.

Source: Busan Tourism Organization.

Sustainability was a major focus on the event. Building on similar initiatives at the 45th Scientific Assembly of the Committee on Space Research and the 37th International Geological Congress, the BTO CVB set up a tourism promotion booth made from eco-friendly materials.

The announcement marked the beginning of over a year of dedicated preparation by Busan, the Busan Tourism Organization, and other stakeholders, culminating in a highly successful conference. Volunteers from across the globe set sustainable development targets during the event, which they continue to pursue. Building on this success, Busan is leveraging the momentum to further enhance the experiences of MICE event participants and establish itself as a hub for international collaboration and networking.

For more information on Busan’s MICE opportunities, https://www.busanmice.or.kr/en/main.do