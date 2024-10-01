SINGAPORE, 2 October 2024: Celebrating International Coffee Day on Monday, 1 October, Emirates noted that its coffee-loving customers consumed more than 170,000 kg of coffee beans annually on board its flights and lounges.

Celebrating the wide array of artisan coffee served in Emirates lounges and onboard flights to 140 destinations worldwide, including Emirates’ signature blend of traditional Arabic coffee.

Inflight Delight: 130,000 kg of coffee served each year.

Emirates serves more than 130,000 kg of coffee onboard every year and even commissions its own signature blend of Arabic Coffee in collaboration with artisan local producer Mattina.

Mattina’s Arabic Coffee blend for Emirates uses the finest quality Arabica beans, complemented by natural cardamom and saffron, in line with the traditional recipes passed down through generations, replicating the ceremonial coffee experience central to Arabian hospitality for centuries. The blend features Arabica beans from Brazil’s Cerrado de Minas region, known for their smooth, mild, and aromatic character. These beans are lightly roasted to create the light brownish colour characteristic of the Arabic Emirati Qahwa. The Emirates Arabic Coffee is blended with cardamom from the highlands of Guatemala, famous for its rich and intense flavours, a spice that gives Qahwa its distinctive, aromatic taste while also featuring subtle hints of the world’s finest saffron, adding to the authenticity of the Qahwa tradition. Emirates signature blend of Arabic coffee is served inflight to First Class customers globally and is also available to order in the First and Business Class Lounges.

Across the Emirates network, many coffee types and producers are offered to customers in flight, including Lavazza, Coffee Planet, the Nairobi Coffee and Tea Company, and various independent suppliers globally. As part of the meal service, Economy and Premium Economy customers are offered coffee once or twice during their flight. Business and First Class customers can order from a Lavazza Italian coffee menu on demand, including decaffeinated coffee, cappuccino, iced Americano, espresso, macchiato and affogato al café. Emirates also works with Coffee Planet to create bespoke drinks for special occasions like Christmas and Valentine’s Day, such as the rose-kissed mocha or orange crush latte.

Lounges for Coffee Connoisseurs: 40,000 kg served by Emirates annually

The 5.1 million customers that relax in the seven luxurious Emirates Lounges in Dubai each year consume an average of 26,000 kg of coffee beans. In the First Class lounge in Concourse B, Dubai International Airport, Emirates has a dedicated coffee counter where customers can choose between a variety of three single blend origin coffees freshly prepared by a barista. Each coffee presents various aromas, acidity, and bitterness, and the Emirates team has been specially trained to suggest the best coffee to meet the customers’ preferences. The selection changes every three months so that regular travellers can sample beans from all around the world. For example, Colombia Huila Buenavista is a juicy and silky-bodied coffee with a sweet cacao nib-like finish and floral notes as well as hints of apricot, grapes, blackberry and grapefruit. Burundi Nyagishiru has a mild fruity aroma and a smooth finish of milk chocolate, brown spice, caramel, and stone fruit, with tart acidity and velvety texture. Brazil Sao Vale Do Sol is a medium-bodied coffee with a mild fruity aroma, citrus acidity, aromas and notes of grapefruit, vanilla, almond, and chocolate with a clean finish. The First and Business Class Lounges also feature Costa Coffee, an Emirates Leisure Retail company, where a wide range of coffees and complementary food are served.

Curated Coffee Training for Emirates Cabin Crew

Emirates Cabin Crew receive specialised coffee training, where they learn about the origins of coffee, different blends and how to make the perfect cup for every customer. In practical training sessions, cabin crew learn how to serve and present each coffee type and are assessed on preparing and delivering Emirates signature Arabic coffee. First-class passengers can enjoy their coffee in a Royal Doulton fine-bone mug or cup, and business-class passengers can enjoy their coffee in a fine-bone china mug. The quality of the water used to make the coffee is also considered and regularly monitored, and Emirates ensures that the water tanks, equipment used for transportation and supply lines provide perfectly potable water through regular disinfection, maintenance, and audits.

For flight information and to make bookings, visit www.emirates.com.