Scoot boosts Northern Winter Season flights

SINGAPORE, 30 September 2024: Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA), is adjusting its network in anticipation of stronger demand during the Northern Winter season.

From November 2024, extra weekly flights will serve Chiang Mai and Hanoi, up from 10 to 11 weekly and five to six weekly, respectively.

Scoot will increase flights to destinations operated by the Embraer E190-E2 aircraft.

More flights to Chiang Mai

From December 2024, services to Perth will increase from 13 to 14 weekly. Services to Melbourne will also increase from 12 to 13 weekly and twice daily from January 2025.

In addition, three more weekly flights will serve Seoul (Incheon) via Taipei, making it a daily service. Similarly, services to Tokyo (Narita) via Taipei will also increase from 12 to 14 weekly.

Within Southeast Asia, Scoot will increase flights to destinations operated by the Embraer E190-E2 aircraft. These include Davao, which will increase from seven to nine times weekly, and Balikpapan and Makassar, which will each increase from three to four weekly.

More recently, Scoot started operating daily services to Subang in Malaysia on 1 September 2024 and will launch operations to Kertajati (Greater Bandung) in Indonesia on 28 September 2024 and Malacca in Malaysia on 23 October 2024. Scoot confirms it will suspend flights to Ningbo effective 26 October 2024.

Scoot Chief Commercial Officer Calvin Chan said, “We are happy to announce more flights to popular destinations such as Australia, Japan, and South Korea in the Northern Winter season to cater to higher demand, especially during the holidays and festive season.”

Australia timetable additions