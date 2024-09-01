KUCHING, Sarawak, 2 September 2024: The Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) concluded a successful series of business networking seminars held last week in Taichung and Taipei, Taiwan, as part of its “Gateway to Borneo” campaign.

The campaign positions Sarawak, Malaysia, as a premier travel destination targeting professionals in the Taiwanese travel industry. Three tour operators and three hotel operators from Sarawak participated in the seminars.

Mr. Hafiz Hazin, Director of Tourism Malaysia (third from left), with Mr. Dylan Redas Noel, STB’s Marketing Director for North Asia & New Market, Ms. Mimi Yen, Royal Brunei Airlines’ Country Manager Taiwan, and other representatives during the Business Networking Seminar in Taipei.

In addition to highlighting the region’s unique offerings, the seminars fostered stronger relationships between Sarawak and Taiwan’s travel industries, underscoring the crucial role of Taiwanese tour operators in promoting Sarawak.

Taiwanese arrivals soar

As of July 2024, Taiwan recorded a remarkable 24% increase in visitor arrivals to Sarawak compared to last year, placing Taiwan among the top 10 countries for visitor arrivals.

The seminar attracted distinguished guests, esteemed partners, and influential figures from Taiwan’s travel industry, providing a platform to showcase Sarawak’s rich culture, stunning natural beauty and festivals.

Taiwanese travellers are known for their preference for national parks, wildlife tours, cultural and heritage experiences, and authentic local food. Sarawak promises a memorable and enriching travel experience and is the first state in Malaysia to boast two UNESCO World Heritage Sites. They are: Gunung Mulu National Park, renowned for its breathtaking limestone formations, and Niah National Park, which holds significant archaeological treasures.

Kuching, the capital of Sarawak, is recognised as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, celebrating its diverse culinary heritage, shaped by over 34 ethnic groups. The city is also honoured as a World Craft City by the World Craft Council, reflecting its rich tradition of craftsmanship.

Mr. Dylan Redas Noel, STB’s Marketing Director for North Asia & New Market (fourth from left), with Sarawak tourism players, STB representatives, Royal Brunei Airlines representatives, and Taiwanese delegates during the Business Networking Seminar in Taichung.

Famed music festival

Further enhancing Sarawak’s appeal is the Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF), a cultural gem that drew 26,000 attendees in 2024—a 35% increase from the previous year.

This annual event in Kuching celebrates world music, culture, and local flavours, all set against the stunning backdrop of Mount Santubong, making Sarawak a must-visit destination.

RBA partnership

STB has partnered strategically with Royal Brunei Airlines to complement this, ensuring seamless connectivity between Taiwan and Sarawak.

Travel is made convenient and accessible with Royal Brunei Airlines, offering four weekly flights from Bandar Seri Begawan to Kuching, three weekly from Taipei to Bandar Seri Begawan, and two weekly from Taipei through Bandar Seri Begawan to Kuching. This robust flight schedule enhances the overall experience, promoting the appeal of dual tourism destinations.

Support funding scheme

To further bolster tourism initiatives, the Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) introduced the Strategic Partnership Collaboration Fund, designed to empower tour operators by providing vital resources and support. This fund is instrumental in amplifying the promotion of Sarawak

through various avenues, such as facilitating participation in prestigious travel fairs, creating compelling marketing campaigns, and developing unique cultural tourism experiences.

Eligible applicants include those licensed by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia (MOTAC) or recognised by relevant tourism associations. By leveraging this fund, tour operators can significantly broaden their reach, attract a wider audience, and drive substantial business growth.

“We are delighted with the overwhelming response from our esteemed partners in Taiwan,” said STB’s Marketing Director for North Asia & New Markets, Dylan Redas Noel. “This seminar has strengthened our relationships and highlighted Sarawak’s immense potential as a premier travel destination. The success of the Rainforest World Music Festival and the growing visitor numbers from Taiwan reflect Sarawak’s unique appeal. We look forward to welcoming more Taiwanese travellers to our beautiful state.”

For more information, visit the Sarawak Tourism Board’s website at https://sarawaktourism.com/.