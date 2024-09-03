SINGAPORE, 4 September 2024: Pandaw has confirmed new 2025 peak season sailing dates for its Classic Mekong expeditions, which are linked to the launch of its third ship on the lower Mekong.

Due to increased demand, Pandaw will launch a third ship, Indochina Pandaw. It will sail the lower Mekong between central Saigon in Vietnam and visit the temples of Angkor in Siem Reap and the Cambodian capital, Phnom Penh.

From February 2025, the Indochina Pandaw will set sail with regular weekly departures. It will join Bassac Pandaw and Mekong Pandaw, offering guests the chance to explore lesser-known areas of Vietnam and Cambodia in comfort and style. The additional ship gives travel agents more sailing dates to offer their clients on Pandaw’s most popular Classic Mekong expedition.

Pandaw’s Classic Mekong expedition introduced sailings from central Saigon in the 2024 season, making it more convenient for guests to embark and disembark right in the heart of Vietnam’s bustling metropolis and close to the city’s main attractions and hotels.

The seven-night expedition takes intrepid travellers along the mighty Mekong River through the vast delta, which is so rich in human life and endeavour, to the serene countryside of Cambodia.

Classic Mekong expedition

https://www.pandaw.com/expeditions/classic-mekong?utm_source=pandaw&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=new-2025-peak-date-agents-only

Additional dates for the 2025 peak travel season are now available for travel agents to book for their clients. Visit pandaw.com or contact the sales team at [email protected]