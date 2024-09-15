Oceania debuts Riviera sailings in Alaska

SINGAPORE, 16 September 2024: In 2025, Oceania Cruises will offer more than a dozen immersive explorations of Alaska. These voyages take travellers beyond typical tourist sights to discover local culture, soaring glaciers, and the pristine wilderness of the ‘Last Frontier’.

The cruise line’s 1,250-guest Riviera will sail its first season in Alaska from May through September 2025, offering seven- to 12-day itineraries departing from Seattle, Vancouver, and Whittier.

Oceania Cruises to Showcase New Culinary Tours and Imaginative Itineraries.

Each itinerary features lesser-known and iconic ports such as Homer, Sitka, and Juneau, giving travellers plentiful opportunities to engage with the destination on an entirely new level through Native tribe site visits, national park excursions and wildlife encounters.

Land programmes

To further enhance Oceania Cruises’ cruise itineraries, guests can include a pre- or post-cruise land programme such as the Discover Denali, where travellers will enjoy views of North America’s highest peak while exploring Denali National Park, the first national park created to protect wildlife.

Covering six million acres, Denali offers insight into the 49th state. With over two full days in the park, guests can travel by domed railcar and along scenic byways through the iconic wilds of Alaska. Wildlife-spotting opportunities abound – including bald eagles, caribou, and Dall sheep – alongside marvelling at glacial-fed rivers and the chance to see the original ranger’s cabin, once the only outpost in the vast park. The four-day/three-night programme also features an Alaskan Native presentation on the history of the land and a natural history tour.

Alaska Voyage Highlights

Alaska Reflections: Eight days from Vancouver to Whittier, visiting Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, Hoonah and Sitka. Departs 13 May.

Explorer’s Alaska: Eight days from Whittier to Vancouver, visiting Hoonah, Skagway, Sitka, Ketchikan and Prince Rupert. Departs 21 May.

Wilds of Alaska: 12 days from Vancouver to Whittier, visiting Klawock, Ketchikan, Wrangell, Hoonah, Haines, Juneau, Sitka, Kodiak and Homer. Departs 29 May.

Alaskan Accolades: Seven days from Whittier to Vancouver, visiting Hoonah, Haines, Juneau and Ketchikan. Departs 10 June.

Majestic Alaska: Nine days from Vancouver to Seattle, visiting Ketchikan, Juneau, Haines, Wrangell and Victoria. Departs 17 June.

Gems of The Last Frontier: 12 days from Seattle to Seattle, visiting Ketchikan, Juneau, Hoonah, Haines, Sitka, Wrangell, Klawock and Victoria. Departs 26 June & 17 July.

Wonders of Alaska: Nine days from Seattle to Seattle, visiting Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, Sitka and Victoria. Departs 8 July.

Radiant Alaska: 10 days from Seattle to Seattle, visiting Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, Hoonah, Sitka and Victoria. Departs 29 July.

Frontier Adventures: 10 days sailing from Seattle to Seattle, visiting Ketchikan, Sitka, Haines, Juneau, Wrangell and Victoria. Departs 8 August.