SINGAPORE, 17 September 2024: Due to strong demand for Pandaw’s Ganges expeditions, the river cruise specialist has confirmed the launch of its second river ship, the RV Katha Pandaw. To support travel agency sales, the company has added sailing dates.

Sailings are scheduled between Kolkata and Varanasi from February 2025, but staterooms are limited, and bookings are filling up fast.

Pandaw’s 14-night exploration of India’s most sacred river is the perfect way to navigate the less-travelled gems of India’s Northwest in comfort and style. With our specially curated daily excursions and Pandaw’s famous onboard atmosphere, enjoy two weeks of hassle free discovery in one of the world’s most colourful and fascinating destinations.

To check out more details of the expedition visit here.

To book visit pandaw.com or contact us at [email protected]

The All Ganges

VARANASI TO KOLKATA

14 nights

FROM USD7,560 PP

Annual Photo Competition

Meanwhile, Pandaw Cruises has announced the winners of its 2024 Photography competition. Yet again, the standard of entries was extremely high. The Pandaw team reviewed the photos and selected this year’s winners.

First Prize

Anja Steinbach

“Scene on the river banks of the Brahmaputra. The whole family living in straw huts watches the Kindat Pandaw pass by.”

Prize: USD1,000 Pandaw Travel Voucher

Second Prize

Bill Fitzgerald

“Man on River”

Prize: USD500 Pandaw Travel Voucher

Third Prize

Diane Radcliffe

“Curious”

Prize: USD250 Pandaw Travel Voucher