Vietjet boosts fleet by year-end

HO CHI MINH CITY, 13 August 2024: Vietjet will add 10 new-generation aircraft to its fleet in the last months of 2024 as part of an expansion to meet growing demand on both domestic and international routes.

Aircraft delivery will begin in August, starting with the latest A321neo ACF model from Airbus. In 2019, Vietjet became the first airline to operate the A321neo ACF (Airbus Cabin Flex).

Photo credit: Vietjet.

The A321neo ACF provide at least 16% fuel savings, reduce noise by up to 75%, and cut emissions by 50%.

Recently, Vietjet signed a contract to purchase 20 new-generation wide-body A330neo (A330-900) aircraft from Airbus, valued at USD7.4 billion. Vietjet’s fleet of over 100 aircraft includes a mix of A320, A321ceo, A321neo, A321neo ACF, and A330 models.

Vietjet has transported 200 million passengers, including millions of first-time passengers. It transported 13.1 million passengers on 70,154 in the first half of 2024. Half-year consolidated revenue reached VND34.016 trillion (USD1.35 billion) and consolidated pre-tax profit of VND1.311 trillion (USD52.22 million), increasing by 15% and 433%, respectively, year-on-year.

With 10 aircraft expected to be delivered by the end of 2024, Vietjet will continue to expand its network in Vietnam and internationally, reaching new destinations in Australia, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Laos, Cambodia, and beyond.