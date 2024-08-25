KUCHING, 26 August 2024: Sarawaj grabbed the spotlight with an impressive delegation of business event entrepreneurs attending Malaysia’s inaugural EventXpo 2024, held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from 19 to 21 August.

Organised by MACEOS and co-organised by Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau MyCEB, the three-day event was the newest component of the annual Malaysia Business Events Week.

Team Sarawak comprised 14 business events specialist companies and organisations. They delivered their sales pitch at the inaugural EventXpo 2024, headlining the importance of this new specialised show established to position Malaysia as the premier business events destination in the region.

BESarawak team at EventXpo 2024

1. Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK)

2. Business Events Sarawak

3. The Official Page of Grand Margherita Hotel Kuching

4. Hilton Kuching

5. Imperial Hotel, Miri – New Wing

6. Deckworks Events & Entertainment

7. Place Borneo

8. Pullman Kuching

9. Pullman Miri Waterfront

10. RH Hotel Sibu Sarawak

11. The Official Page of Riverside Majestic Hotel Kuching

12. Sheraton Kuching Hotel

13. Techno Expo

14. The Waterfront Hotel

In a video interview, the EventXpo 2024 chair, Francia Lee, recognised the role of Myceb and MACEOS in bringing 50 hosted business event buyers and establishing the show with 100 exhibitors and between 200 to 300 delegates who attended a two-day conference on the sidelines of the main event.

BESarawak commented: “EventXpo 2024 provides a new platform for business event players in Malaysia to connect and explore new business markets. MACEOS President Datuk Dr M Gandhi and his team visited the Sarawak pavilion to meet with the 14 exhibitors from Sarawak supporting the inaugural event. Congratulations to MACEOS for organising the first EventXpo. We are so proud to be part of it.”

The Malaysian Association of Convention and Exhibition Organisers and Suppliers (MACEOS) was established in 1990 to develop and raise the standards of the business events industry nationwide. MACEOS organised EventXpo 2024 to provide a new platform for business event players in Malaysia to connect and explore new markets.

MACEOS president Datuk Dr M Gandhi told Bernama news agency the association is encouraging its members to focus on bringing in relevant technologies and exhibitors from abroad, ensuring these contributions align with Malaysia’s economic and nation-building goals.

“We need to bring the right exhibitors from overseas and introduce technologies relevant to Malaysia, such as in the electric and electronics, aerospace and service industries.

“By fostering strategic international collaborations, MACEOS aims to elevate the local industry while driving sustainable economic growth,” he concluded.

For more information visit: https://businesseventssarawak.com/