AirAsia to fly to Port Blair

SEPANG, Malaysia, 14 August 2024: AirAsia continues expanding its network to and from India from its home base in Malaysia with a new route to Port Blair, Andaman Islands, India.

Scheduled for 16 November, AirAsia will fly to the gateway to the Andaman Islands thrice weekly making Port Blair the airline’s 17th destination in India. All, told AirAsia will muster 91 flights per week to destinations in India. In 2024 alone, AirAsia launched eight new routes to the country, including Jaipur, Bhubaneswar, and Kozhikode.

Situated in a cluster of islands in Andaman and Nicobar, Port Blair has long remained on the bucket list of avid travellers who want to explore its pristine waters and marine life.

The city serves as a popular beach getaway for Indian citizens nationwide. Now, travellers from Malaysia and beyond can experience its charm via AirAsia’s direct flights. From touring the island’s historical landmarks to kayaking on its crystal-clear waters, an adventure awaits everyone. The stretch of islands in the Andamans is also home to ancient tribal communities who have resided there for centuries and are protected by the Indian government.

To celebrate the launch, AirAsia offers promotional fares from Kuala Lumpur to Port Blair from MYR199 all-in-one way*. These special fares are available for booking on the AirAsia MOVE app (formerly airasia Superapp) or airasia.com until 19 August 2024 for travel between 16 November 2024 and 25 October 2025. Malaysians are eligible for visa-free entry to India for tourist visits of up to 30 days until 30 June 2025.

Flight Schedule between Kuala Lumpur (KUL) and Port Blair (IXZ)

*Includes airport taxes, MAVCOM fee, fuel surcharges and other applicable fees.T&Cs apply.