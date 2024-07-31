AirAsia drops Phuket-Hong Kong flights

BANGKOK, 1 August 2024: Thai AirAsia (FD) confirmed this week it will suspend services between Phuket and Hong Kong effective 1 September 2024 due to poor consumer response and fleet management pressures.

Thai AirAsia flew the route four times weekly (Mon, Wed, Fri and Sat) but faced stiff competition from three Hong Kong-based airlines: Cathay Pacific (daily), Hong Kong Express (twice daily), and Hong Kong Airlines (daily). The average roundtrip fare on the route is USD210. The flight time is three hours and 18 minutes using an A320.

In a travel advisory, the airline said: “Decisions like this are never taken lightly, and we understand any inconvenience this may cause our guests.”

It promised to minimise any inconvenience to affected guests while offering options for those who wish to make alternate travel plans.

Credit Account: the value of the fare can be redeemed within two calendar years from the date of issue.

Full refund: Obtain a full refund equivalent to the original booking.

“Thai AirAsia will notify affected guests directly via their registered member email account, SMS notification, or ask BO (AI-powered concierge). Thai AirAsia strongly encourages guests to keep their email addresses and mobile numbers with their country code prefix updated in their AirAsia member profiles at Manage My Booking via airasia.com to ensure they are contactable for further assistance.”

The above options are applicable for direct online bookings made via airasia.com or airasia MOVE only. For other types of bookings, such as those made through travel agents, passengers should contact the respective booking channel, such as online or traditional travel agencies.