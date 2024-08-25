Air India adds Kolkata flights

GURUGRAM, India, 26 August 2024: Air India will temporarily operate additional flights to Kolkata from four Indian cities to meet greater travel demand during the upcoming Durga Puja festivities.

Durga Puja is celebrated for 10 days during the seventh month of the Hindu calendar, typically between September and October.

Starting 20 September 2024, Air India will operate daily, nonstop flights to Kolkata from Bengaluru and Hyderabad for nearly a month. The airline has also increased flights to Kolkata from Delhi effective 15 August and from Mumbai effective 25 September. With these additions, Air India will increase flights on the Delhi-Kolkata route from 28 weekly to 35 weekly and on the Mumbai-Kolkata route from 21 to 28 weekly.

Air India’s flights to and from Kolkata are also timed to enable seamless connections via its Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru hubs to and from the US, Canada, the UK, Australia and several European and Southeast Asian countries.

*Scheduled time of departure on Sundays is 1155 Hrs

Bookings for the new flights are being progressively opened on all channels, including Air India’s website, mobile app, and through travel agents.