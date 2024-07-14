Traveloka: A sales anchor for Disney Cruises

SINGAPORE, 15 July 2024: Traveloka, Southeast Asia’s leading travel platform, has announced that the company will be one of the Disney Cruise Line travel distributors across Southeast Asia when the cruises start in 2025.

“Disney Cruise Line will be available to all Traveloka users regionally, including those in Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam, and Malaysia”, Traveloka confirmed following a question from TTRW on the scope of its sales territory.

“The partnership aims to expand Disney Cruise Line’s presence in the Southeast Asian market while enhancing Traveloka’s travel offerings, driving engagement, and promoting Singapore as a vibrant travel destination to users from the mentioned regional countries.”

When Disney Adventure opens for bookings, Traveloka will offer a variety of packages to cater to different segments via the Traveloka app and social media channels. Disney Adventure will start voyages in late 2025, homeporting in Singapore. The voyage will feature Disney-themed dining options and onboard activities, promising an unforgettable experience for all ages.

Traveloka president Caesar Indra said: “The launch of the first Disney Cruise Line’s fleet in Asia presents an exciting new opportunity for travel enthusiasts to experience a world of adventure. We encourage customers from Thailand to follow our social media and register their interest in our app to get the latest updates on Disney Adventure. Whether it’s a family vacation, a romantic getaway, or an adventurous escape, Traveloka is committed to providing enhanced benefits and fulfilling holiday dreams. This launch marks a significant milestone in our mission to enrich our customers’ travel journeys. When Disney Adventure opens up for sale, Traveloka will offer a variety of packages, including Fly-Cruise, Singapore vacation anchoring Disney Adventure, and many more, to cater to different segments and customers’ needs.”

The launch of the Disney Cruise Line on Traveloka further strengthens the company’s commitment to promoting Singapore’s diverse experiences and attractions. Beyond the cruise, travellers can enjoy the full Lion City experience by leveraging Traveloka’s deals for iconic attractions such as the S.E.A. Aquarium, home to over 100,000 marine creatures, Gardens By the Bay, Singapore Bird Paradise and Singapore Zoo’s interactive exhibits.