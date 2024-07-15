BANGKOK, 16 July 2024: Thailand is a dream destination for families, and Centara Hotels & Resorts is reimagining flagship family resorts and launching new beachfront retreats.

The global group is also opening more hotels in destinations off the beaten track, giving families and friends the opportunity to explore some of the most enchanting but under-explored attractions that truly capture Thailand’s timeless charm and beauty.

From landmark city hotels in Bangkok to blissful beachfront resorts in exotic islands such as Koh Samui and Phuket, plus world-class hotels in many up-and-coming destinations, Centara’s 42 hotels and resorts are perfect for guests looking for immersive two- or three-centre itineraries in the country.

Uncover Thailand’s hidden gems

Newly opened in December 2023, Centara Ayutthaya allows culture-seeking visitors to explore Thailand’s historic former capital city, Ayutthaya. This UNESCO World Heritage-listed riverside temple complex dates from the 1300s. At Centara Ubon, nature lovers can also now explore Thailand’s “Emerald Triangle” – the northeastern region blessed with lush jungles, national parks and the mighty Mekong River.

Idyllic island retreats for every occasion

Centara is also strengthening its portfolio of beachfront resorts in Thailand’s tropical islands. Centara Reserve Samui became the world’s first five-star Centara Reserve resort when it opened in late 2021, and the launch of Centara Life Lamai Resort Samui this year will let travellers choose from four distinct brands on the exotic island of Koh Samui. Also, in 2024, the debut of Centara Villas Phi Phi Island will mark the resort’s arrival in Koh Phi Phi, one of the world’s most dazzling destinations, which inspired the movie “The Beach”.

Flagship family resorts reimagined

Two of Centara’s most popular flagship resorts are being fully renovated and will be ready to welcome families by the end of 2024. Centara Karon Resort Phuket is nestled on Phuket’s sunset coast and features multiple pools and waterslides, while Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya is a spectacular “Lost World” themed resort with a world-class water park, family accommodation and a private beach.

Discover the wonders of Laos

Centara is inviting holidaymakers to step off the beaten track and discover the wonders of Laos, its evocative, culturally rich neighbour, at two new hotels. The opening of COSI Vientiane Nam Phu in March 2024 introduced a new era of affordable lifestyle hospitality to Laos’ capital city, close to the Mekong riverside, and the upcoming Centara Plumeria Resort Pakse will bring Centara’s international service standards and first-class facilities to southern Laos, which is famed for its ancient temples and dramatic waterfalls.

International excellence and global goals

These exciting new openings form part of an ambitious development strategy for Centara Hotels & Resorts that will see the launch of iconic properties and intuitive brands all around the globe as the company bids to become one of the world’s top 100 hotel operators by 2027. Centara Grand Hotel Osaka marked the group’s debut in Japan when it opened in 2023, and the launch of Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives later this year will mark the first phase of The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, a brand-new multi-island destination.

To learn more about Centara, please visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com.